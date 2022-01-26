ANL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.77%)
ASC 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.21%)
ASL 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.52%)
AVN 104.41 Decreased By ▼ -3.64 (-3.37%)
BOP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.4%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.2%)
FNEL 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.24%)
GGGL 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.97%)
GGL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.87%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.45%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.91%)
KOSM 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.93%)
MLCF 33.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.4%)
PACE 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.42%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PRL 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.56%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
SNGP 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.47%)
TELE 17.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.49%)
TPL 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-6.32%)
TPLP 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-4.8%)
TREET 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.9%)
TRG 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -5.15 (-6.22%)
UNITY 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.9%)
WAVES 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.32%)
WTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.17%)
YOUW 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.02%)
BR100 4,583 Decreased By -15.5 (-0.34%)
BR30 17,268 Decreased By -66 (-0.38%)
KSE100 44,822 Decreased By -65.3 (-0.15%)
KSE30 17,654 Decreased By -42.2 (-0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,137
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,386,348
5,19624hr
Sindh
531,008
Punjab
467,698
Balochistan
34,032
Islamabad
120,813
KPK
186,537
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Jul-Dec: Pakistan incurs $9.432bn foreign debt

Tahir Amin Updated 26 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan incurred foreign debt of $9.432 billion from multiple financing sources in the first half months (July-December) of 2021-22 including $2.031 billion from foreign commercial banks (21.53 percent) against the total budgeted external loans of $14.088 billion for the entire fiscal year.

The Economic Affairs Division (EAD) data exclusively available with Business Recorder shows that the government received $3 billion as time deposit in December.

The government has budgeted estimates of foreign assistance of $14.088 billion for the current financial year, including $13.871 billion loans and $217.44 million grants from multilateral and bilateral sources.

The external inflows during the corresponding period (July-December) of fiscal year 2020-21 were $5.688 billion including $2.054 billion from foreign commercial banks against the budgeted amount of $12.233 billion. The country received $4.560 billion from multiple financing sources in December 2021 including $502.05 million from foreign commercial banks.

The total receipt of $9.432 billion constitutes $2.907 billion from multilateral, $ 150.19 million from bilateral, $2.031 billion from foreign commercial banks, and $1.041 billion from issuance of bonds and three billion dollars time deposit.

The government borrowed $2.031 billion from foreign commercial banks during the first half of the current fiscal year including $1.140 billion from Dubai Bank (including $420 million in December), $487.26 million from SCB (London) including ($9.05 million in December), $61 million from Ajman Bank PJSC, and $343.50 million from Suisse AG, UBL and ABL.

Among multilateral development partners, mainly the Asian Development Bank provided $1.062 billion, the World Bank disbursed $965.73 million, the AIIB $37.77 million, and IDB (S-Term) $800.69 million. China disbursed 1.07 million dollar in December; however, the country received $74.51 million in the first half (July-December) of the current fiscal year, the USA $32.60 million, Korea $3.23 million, the UK $14.54 million, and Germany $12.07 million.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

EAD foreign debt SCB Dubai Bank

Comments

1000 characters

Jul-Dec: Pakistan incurs $9.432bn foreign debt

Another date: IMF board to now meet on February 2 for Pakistan's sixth review

Govt says CPI drop is due to systemic political corruption

Pakistan reports 5,196 Covid-19 cases, 15 deaths

Resolution of Gwadar land dispute in sight

Booked before passage of Finance (Suppl) Bill: Cabinet urged not to allow applicability of FED on cars

Australian cricketers nervous about Pakistan tour: report

Huge quantity of wheat delivered to Afghanistan

Auctions for Market Treasury Bills: CCP starts probe into suspected cartelisation

Salaried, low income groups: Govt facilitating construction of housing units: PM

IMF urges El Salvador to remove bitcoin as legal tender

Read more stories