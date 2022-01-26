Tech, financials drag Hang Seng lower

SHANGHAI: Hong Kong shares ended lower on Tuesday, dragged down by tech giants and financial firms on concerns that the US Federal Reserve would tighten policies and rising geopolitical tensions related to Ukraine.

The Hang Seng index fell 1.7%, to 24,243.61, while the China Enterprises index lost 1.8%, to 8,503.35 points.

The Fed will begin its two-day meeting later on Tuesday, and NATO said on Monday it was putting forces on standby and reinforcing eastern Europe with more ships and fighter jets, in what Russia denounced as Western “hysteria” in response to its build-up of troops on the Ukraine border.

The Hang Seng Tech index slumped 2.7%, with Alibaba Group and Meituan down 1.9% and 3%, respectively. The Cyberspace Administration of China launched a month-long “clean cyberspace” campaign, which would target online abuse, “chaos” in celebrity fan groups and “money worship”, among other issues.