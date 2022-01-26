ANL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4%)
ASC 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
ASL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.08%)
AVN 108.05 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.74%)
BOP 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
CNERGY 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
FFL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.76%)
GGGL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.99%)
GGL 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.94%)
GTECH 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.29%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.85%)
PACE 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.48%)
PTC 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
SNGP 34.16 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.97%)
TELE 17.74 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.49%)
TPL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.73%)
TPLP 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.33%)
TREET 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.01%)
TRG 82.85 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.6%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.94%)
WAVES 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
WTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.79%)
YOUW 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.65%)
BR100 4,599 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 17,334 Decreased By -77.5 (-0.45%)
KSE100 44,888 Decreased By -36.1 (-0.08%)
KSE30 17,696 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,122
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,381,152
6,35724hr
Sindh
529,218
Punjab
466,164
Balochistan
33,975
Islamabad
120,128
KPK
185,683
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 26, 2022
Most Gulf bourses track oil prices higher; Egypt extends losses

Reuters 26 Jan, 2022

DUBAI: Most major stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Tuesday, tracking global peers and a rebound in oil prices, as geopolitical risks in Europe and the Middle East fuelled supply disruption in an already tight market.

Oil prices were jittery as investors traded prudently in the face of the rising tensions in Eastern Europe while the confrontation with Russia continues, said Eman AlAyyaf, CEO of EA Trading.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index edged up 0.3%, supported by energy and financial stocks, with oil behemoth Saudi Aramco gaining 0.8% and Al Rajhi Bank up 0.3%.

Dubai’s main share index added 0.4%, after seeing its biggest fall in over a month in the previous session, led by Emirates NBD Bank up 1.9% and blue-chip developer Emaar Properties gaining 1.1%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index edged up 0.1%, as market heavyweight First Abu Dhabi Bank rose 0.2%.

Separately, the Abu Dhabi state oil giant Abu Dhabi National Oil Co has set up a subsidiary, ADNOC Murban, to issue primary debt and explore new funding opportunities.

In Qatar, the index, gained 0.2%, as Qatar Islamic Bank climbed 2.2% and Qatar Gas Transport Nakilat ended up 1.4%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index declined 0.6%, extending losses for a third consecutive session, with the country’s largest lender Commercial International Bank Egypt down 1.3%.

The stock market in Cairo fell again as investors continue to close their positions as tensions in the region remain high and as they wait for the US Federal Reserve meeting, AlAyyaf added.

SAUDI ARABIA edged up 0.3% to 12,109 points

ABU DHABI edged up 0.1% to 8,714 points

DUBAI rose 0.3% to 3,157 points

QATAR advanced 0.2% to 12,548 points

EGYPT fell 0.6% to 11,542 points

BAHRAIN fell 0.3% to 1,805 points

OMAN was down 0.6% 4,179 points

KUWAIT eased 0.1% to 7,989 points.

Gulf stock Oil prices Stock markets Eman AlAyyaf

