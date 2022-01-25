ANL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4%)
ASC 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
ASL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.08%)
AVN 108.05 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.74%)
BOP 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
CNERGY 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
FFL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.76%)
GGGL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.99%)
GGL 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.94%)
GTECH 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.29%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.85%)
PACE 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.48%)
PTC 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
SNGP 34.16 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.97%)
TELE 17.74 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.49%)
TPL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.73%)
TPLP 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.33%)
TREET 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.01%)
TRG 82.85 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.6%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.94%)
WAVES 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
WTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.79%)
YOUW 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.65%)
BR100 4,599 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 17,334 Decreased By -77.5 (-0.45%)
KSE100 44,888 Decreased By -36.1 (-0.08%)
KSE30 17,696 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,122
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,381,152
6,35724hr
Sindh
529,218
Punjab
466,164
Balochistan
33,975
Islamabad
120,128
KPK
185,683
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

IMF trims UK growth forecast, sees room for help on energy bills

Reuters Updated 25 Jan, 2022

LONDON: The International Monetary Fund cut its forecast for British economic growth this year due to disruption from the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, labour shortages and high energy prices, but raised its estimate for growth in 2023.

The IMF said it now expected British gross domestic product would expand by 4.7% in 2022 and by 2.3% in 2023, compared with its previous forecasts - made in October - of 5.0% and 1.9%.

The new forecasts came in a quarterly update of the IMF's World Economic Outlook. The cut to Britain's expected growth rate in 2022 was the smallest among the Group of Seven (G7) large advanced economies, with the exception of Japan.

IMF cuts growth forecasts for US, China and the world as Omicron spreads

"In the United Kingdom, disruptions related to Omicron and supply constraints - particularly in labour and energy markets - mean that growth is revised down," the IMF said.

Most British households will face big increases in their domestic energy bills in April when regulated tariffs are due to rise by around 50% and broader consumer price inflation is on track to hit its highest in 30 years.

Anti-poverty campaigners have urged the government to expand the limited assistance given to poor households towards their energy bills - something that would cost between 2.5 billion and 7.3 billion pounds ($3.4-9.8 billion) depending on scope.

Asked about this at a news conference, IMF deputy managing director Gita Gopinath said more help would be beneficial but it needed to be focused on those most in need.

"Well-targeted support is important. This should be well-targeted support to highly vulnerable households who are having to face very high cost increases. That would be useful," she said.

Rising inflation also means the Bank of England is on course to raise interest rates next week for the second time in less than two months, after wrong-footing markets by holding off from a widely expected rate rise in November.

Gopinath said it was important for all central banks to communicate clearly and avoid unnecessary market volatility.

"Several central banks have already begun raising interest rates to get ahead of price pressures. It is key to communicate well the policy transition towards a tightening stance to ensure orderly market reaction," she said.

IMF International Monetary fund UK economic growth

Comments

1000 characters

IMF trims UK growth forecast, sees room for help on energy bills

Govt approves Rs5bn for population census, work to be completed by Dec: Fawad

Transparency International: Pakistan's rank worsens in corruption perception index

COAS thanks English footballer Michael Owen for promoting sports in Pakistan

PIA emerges as non-filer of FED, sales tax returns

Pakistan's rupee continues to falter against US dollar

IMF cuts growth forecasts for US, China and the world as Omicron spreads

Israel says it hopes for ties with Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, but no deals imminent

Oil rises on concerns geopolitical risks could tighten supplies

Taliban detain dozens trying to 'illegally' leave Afghanistan by air

Norway says will put 'tangible demands' on Taliban

Read more stories