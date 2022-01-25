ANL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4%)
ASC 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
ASL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.08%)
AVN 108.05 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.74%)
BOP 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
CNERGY 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
FFL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.76%)
GGGL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.99%)
GGL 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.94%)
GTECH 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.29%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.85%)
PACE 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.48%)
PTC 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
SNGP 34.16 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.97%)
TELE 17.74 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.49%)
TPL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.73%)
TPLP 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.33%)
TREET 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.01%)
TRG 82.85 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.6%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.94%)
WAVES 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
WTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.79%)
YOUW 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.65%)
BR100 4,599 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 17,334 Decreased By -77.5 (-0.45%)
KSE100 44,888 Decreased By -36.1 (-0.08%)
KSE30 17,696 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,122
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,381,152
6,35724hr
Sindh
529,218
Punjab
466,164
Balochistan
33,975
Islamabad
120,128
KPK
185,683
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russia should regulate crypto market, not ban it

Reuters 25 Jan, 2022

MOSCOW: Russia should regulate the crypto market, not ban it, Finance Ministry official Ivan Chebeskov said on Tuesday, appearing to contradict the central bank, which last week proposed banning the use and mining of cryptocurrencies.

Chebeskov, director of the finance ministry's financial policy department, said the ministry had its own ideas about how to regulate the crypto market, while a lawmaker went one step further, reminding the central bank that the power to create legislation lies with parliament.

Russia has argued for years against cryptocurrencies, saying they could be used in money laundering or to finance terrorism. The central bank last week said financial stability, citizens' wellbeing and its monetary policy sovereignty were all under threat.

"The world has become very virtualised and I don't think we can allow ourselves to just take a high-tech industry and ban it," Chebeskov said at business daily RBC's crypto asset conference.

"We don't want these technologies to leave the country, they should absolutely be developed inside the country," Chebeskov added.

Russian central bank proposes banning cryptocurrencies, crypto mining

Andrei Lugovoy, a pro-Kremlin lawmaker, who heads the State Duma's working group on crypto, said banning cryptocurrencies was the central bank's initiative alone.

"There are no bans in our proposed amendments - it is not for the central bank to decide what to allow and what to ban," he said.

Britain accuses Lugovoy of carrying out the assassination of ex-KGB officer Alexander Litvinenko, who was poisoned in London in 2006. Lugovoy has always denied involvement.

Fellow lawmaker Anatoly Aksakov poured cold water on the central bank's proposal that cryptocurrency mining be banned, describing it as a growing business sector employing hundreds of thousands of people in Russia.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are "mined" by powerful computers that compete against others hooked up to a global network to solve complex mathematical puzzles, a process that requires heavy use of electricity.

Aksakov said there were obvious benefits from allowing crypto mining and suggested imposing higher electricity tariffs on miners and limiting the regions where they could operate.

Bitcoin was down 0.8% at $36,423 in Tuesday trading. Ether, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency, was down 1% at $2,420.

The central bank said it would continue to defend its tough stance.

cryptocurrencies crypto markets crypto asset Russia crypto market

Comments

1000 characters

Russia should regulate crypto market, not ban it

Transparency International: Pakistan's rank worsens in corruption perception index

LHC declares River Ravi Urban Development project illegal

COAS thanks English footballer Michael Owen for promoting sports in Pakistan

PIA emerges as non-filer of FED, sales tax returns

Pakistan's rupee continues to falter against US dollar

IMF cuts growth forecasts for US, China and the world as Omicron spreads

Israel says it hopes for ties with Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, but no deals imminent

Taliban detain dozens trying to 'illegally' leave Afghanistan by air

Norway says will put 'tangible demands' on Taliban

Former Malaysia PM Mahathir's condition improving, to remain in hospital

Read more stories