COAS thanks English footballer Michael Owen for promoting sports in Pakistan

Former England footballer Michael Owen called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday, the military’s media wing said in a statement.

The Army Chief thanked Owen for visiting Pakistan to promote sports, particularly football, the Director-General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Twitter.

“Sports promote peace, and this initiative for developing football infrastructure and young talent in Pakistan is a welcome step,” the COAS said during the meeting.

The star footballer arrived in Pakistan earlier on Tuesday. He will participate in various football-related initiatives and meet high-level officials.

Owen is the official ambassador of the Pakistan Football League (PFL). In September 2021, the ex-footballer signed a three-year contract with the PFL to create a global professional gateway for new Pakistani footballers who can adapt to the modern form of the game.

Owen, who played for Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Manchester United, will also lay the foundation stone of a football stadium in Karachi and outline a programme to revive the sport in Pakistan.