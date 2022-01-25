ANL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4%)
ASC 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
ASL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.08%)
AVN 108.05 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.74%)
BOP 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
CNERGY 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
FFL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.76%)
GGGL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.99%)
GGL 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.94%)
GTECH 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.29%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.85%)
PACE 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.48%)
PTC 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
SNGP 34.16 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.97%)
TELE 17.74 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.49%)
TPL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.73%)
TPLP 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.33%)
TREET 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.01%)
TRG 82.85 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.6%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.94%)
WAVES 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
WTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.79%)
YOUW 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.65%)
BR100 4,599 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 17,334 Decreased By -77.5 (-0.45%)
KSE100 44,888 Decreased By -36.1 (-0.08%)
KSE30 17,696 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,122
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,381,152
6,35724hr
Sindh
529,218
Punjab
466,164
Balochistan
33,975
Islamabad
120,128
KPK
185,683
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold dips ahead of Fed meeting; Ukraine fears curb losses

Reuters 25 Jan, 2022

Gold fell on Tuesday as the US dollar and Treasury yields rose on expectations of faster US rate hikes, but held above chart support at $1,830 on concerns over rising inflation and escalating tensions over Ukraine.

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,837.61 per ounce by 1230 GMT, while US gold futures were 0.2% lower at $1,837.80.

"Despite the Fed likely set to announce the start of a US rate hike cycle this week, gold keeps holding up well. Support for the yellow metal comes from high inflation and elevated market volatility," UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.

"Unless the Fed surprises with an even more hawkish statement, gold (could) stay supported," said Staunovo, adding that historically, gold outperforms equities when market volatility increases.

Gold lingers near 2-month highs; palladium climbs

Risk appetite was dampened by concerns that Russia may invade Ukraine. NATO on Monday said it was putting forces on standby and reinforcing Eastern Europe with more ships and fighter jets.

US benchmark 10-year yields recovered from last session's lows, while the dollar rose to more than two-week highs ahead of the Fed's two-day policy meeting starting later in the day.

The Fed is expected to signal on Wednesday that it plans to raise rates in March and to offer insight into how aggressive the central bank intends to be. Rising interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non interest-bearing bullion.

Gradual rate hikes, accompanied by declining inflation, steady economic growth and stable markets may be the ideal scenario for US monetary policy, but this is a difficult path to stay on, BofA Global Research said in a note.

"The risk of a policy mistake is high and rising equity volatility tends to support perceived safe havens, gold included."

Spot silver fell 1.2% to $23.66 an ounce. Platinum dipped 1.8% to $1,009.

Palladium rose 0.7% to $2,163.23, having jumped to the highest since Nov. 18.

gold price gold export gold demand

Comments

1000 characters

Gold dips ahead of Fed meeting; Ukraine fears curb losses

Transparency International: Pakistan's rank worsens in corruption perception index

LHC declares River Ravi Urban Development project illegal

COAS thanks English footballer Michael Owen for promoting sports in Pakistan

PIA emerges as non-filer of FED, sales tax returns

Pakistan's rupee continues to falter against US dollar

IMF cuts growth forecasts for US, China and the world as Omicron spreads

Israel says it hopes for ties with Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, but no deals imminent

Taliban detain dozens trying to 'illegally' leave Afghanistan by air

Norway says will put 'tangible demands' on Taliban

Former Malaysia PM Mahathir's condition improving, to remain in hospital

Read more stories