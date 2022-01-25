ANL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4%)
ASC 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
ASL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.08%)
AVN 108.05 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.74%)
BOP 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
CNERGY 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
FFL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.76%)
GGGL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.99%)
GGL 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.94%)
GTECH 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.29%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.85%)
PACE 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.48%)
PTC 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
SNGP 34.16 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.97%)
TELE 17.74 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.49%)
TPL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.73%)
TPLP 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.33%)
TREET 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.01%)
TRG 82.85 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.6%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.94%)
WAVES 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
WTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.79%)
YOUW 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.65%)
BR100 4,599 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 17,334 Decreased By -77.5 (-0.45%)
KSE100 44,888 Decreased By -36.1 (-0.08%)
KSE30 17,696 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,122
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,381,152
6,35724hr
Sindh
529,218
Punjab
466,164
Balochistan
33,975
Islamabad
120,128
KPK
185,683
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hungary central bank raises base rate by 50 bps to 2.9%, above forecast

Reuters 25 Jan, 2022

BUDAPEST: The National Bank of Hungary raised its base rate by 50 basis points to 2.9% on Tuesday, the highest in eight years, with average inflation this year forecast at its strongest in a decade.

The decision by the NBH, which also raised its overnight deposit rate by 50 bps to 2.9%, exceeded analyst forecasts for a 30 bps increase in both rates in a Reuters poll last week.

At 1310 GMT, the forint was trading at 359.4 versus the euro, stronger than 360.1 just before the announcement.

The currency fell to three-week-lows this week, paring its gains for the year, as growing tensions on Ukraine's border with Russia and NATO reinforcing its presence in eastern Europe weighed on markets.

Hungarian inflation held at a 14-year high of 7.4% in December, defying expectations of a slowdown and highlighting persistent price pressures in central Europe which have forced the region's central bankers to hike rates.

"The central bank forecasts that inflation has peaked and that the real interest rate will inch up from here, as inflation will moderate while interest rates will continue to rise," said economist Tatha Ghose at Commerzbank.

"We, however, think that the central bank is lagging behind the curve: true, inflation will likely peak soon, but this could be at a much higher level than (NBH) had anticipated."

Analysts polled by Reuters expect economic growth to slow to 4.8% this year from the more than 6% expected for 2021, while average inflation over the year is seen climbing to 5.5% from 5.1%, the highest since 2012, an uncomfortable mix for Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Facing the prospect of a closely fought election on April 3, Orban announced new price curbs on some basic foods this month, extending caps already in place for energy, fuel and mortgages ahead of the vote.

Hungary central bank

Comments

1000 characters

Hungary central bank raises base rate by 50 bps to 2.9%, above forecast

Transparency International: Pakistan's rank worsens in corruption perception index

LHC declares River Ravi Urban Development project illegal

COAS thanks English footballer Michael Owen for promoting sports in Pakistan

PIA emerges as non-filer of FED, sales tax returns

Pakistan's rupee continues to falter against US dollar

IMF cuts growth forecasts for US, China and the world as Omicron spreads

Israel says it hopes for ties with Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, but no deals imminent

Taliban detain dozens trying to 'illegally' leave Afghanistan by air

Norway says will put 'tangible demands' on Taliban

Former Malaysia PM Mahathir's condition improving, to remain in hospital

Read more stories