ANL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4%)
ASC 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
ASL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.08%)
AVN 108.05 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.74%)
BOP 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
CNERGY 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
FFL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.76%)
GGGL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.99%)
GGL 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.94%)
GTECH 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.29%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.85%)
PACE 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.48%)
PTC 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
SNGP 34.16 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.97%)
TELE 17.74 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.49%)
TPL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.73%)
TPLP 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.33%)
TREET 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.01%)
TRG 82.85 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.6%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.94%)
WAVES 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
WTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.79%)
YOUW 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.65%)
BR100 4,599 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 17,334 Decreased By -77.5 (-0.45%)
KSE100 44,888 Decreased By -36.1 (-0.08%)
KSE30 17,696 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,122
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,381,152
6,35724hr
Sindh
529,218
Punjab
466,164
Balochistan
33,975
Islamabad
120,128
KPK
185,683
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Former Malaysia PM Mahathir's condition improving, to remain in hospital

Reuters 25 Jan, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's former leader Mahathir Mohamad, who served as prime minister for more than two decades, is showing signs of improved health, but will remain in hospital to receive specialist care, his daughter said on Tuesday.

The 96-year-old has an improved appetite and even made jokes with family, Marina Mahathir said in a statement.

She also said her father requested people not be too worried about his health.

"Mahathir and his family, were moved and thanked all who prayed for his speedy recovery," Marina said, referring to the wishes conveyed by foreign leaders and the people.

He is receiving treatment at the National Heart Institute under specialist supervision.

Former Malaysian PM Mahathir in stable condition in hospital

Mahathir, who is still an active lawmaker, was re-admitted to hospital after successfully undergoing an elective medical procedure on Jan. 8.

He was admitted and discharged in December after his doctors said they were satisfied with the results of necessary investigations.

Mahathir Mohamad Malaysia's former prime minister Marina Mahathir

Comments

1000 characters

Former Malaysia PM Mahathir's condition improving, to remain in hospital

Govt approves Rs5bn for population census, work to be completed by Dec: Fawad

LHC declares River Ravi Urban Development project illegal

Pakistan reports another 6,357 Covid-19 cases

PIA emerges as non-filer of FED, sales tax returns

Pakistan's rupee continues to falter against US dollar

Taliban detain dozens trying to 'illegally' leave Afghanistan by air

Norway says will put 'tangible demands' on Taliban

KSE-100 sees all intra-day gains erased, ends below 44,900

Secure Logistics Group looks to generate Rs1.5bn through IPO

Read more stories