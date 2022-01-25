ANL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4%)
Most Gulf markets fall in early trade; Dubai rises

Reuters 25 Jan, 2022

Most stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Tuesday in line with global shares, amid growing tension in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, a day after a failed attack on UAE by Yemen's Houthis.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday said it had foiled another Houthi missile attack following last week's deadly assault on the Gulf state as the Iran-aligned group takes aim at the safe haven status of the region's tourism and commercial hub.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index edged down 0.1%, with petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries - Sabic declining 0.6% and telecoms operator Saudi Telecom Company losing 0.8%.

Gulf bourses end mixed

In Qatar, the benchmark index, eased 0.6%, hurt by its financial stocks as Qatar National Bank and Commercial Bank, dropped 1.4% and 1.3% respectively.

The Abu Dhabi index also fell 0.4%, extending losses from the previous session, with the country's largest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank easing 0.4%.

In Dubai, the main share index, however, bucked the trend with stocks up 0.4%, a day after it saw a biggest fall in over a month in last session, supported by a 1.5% rise in Dubai's largest lender Emirates NBD Bank and a 0.4% increase in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties.

Gulf markets MENA

