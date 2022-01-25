ANL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4%)
Spot gold targets $1,860-$1,872 range

  • A realistic target will be $1,863 or $1,877
Reuters 25 Jan, 2022

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may break a resistance at $1,850 per ounce, and rise into $1,860-$1,872 range.

The resistance is identified as the 86.4% projection level of an upward wave c from $1,782.10. This wave could extend to $1,860 or $1,909.

The consolidation in the narrow range of $1,831-$1,842 looks like a bullish flag, a powerful continuation pattern to be followed by a round of strong rally.

A break above $1,831 could cause a fall into $1,812-$1,821 range. On the daily chart, the metal is consolidating within a neutral range of $1,831-$1,849.

The uptrend remains steady, which is extending towards $1,920, as pointed by a rising channel.

A realistic target will be $1,863 or $1,877.

The big white candlestick on Monday indicates a continuation of the uptrend. Confirmation of the continuation will be when gold breaks above $1,849.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

