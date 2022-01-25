PAC may discuss NAB chief’s appearance

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will likely to discuss the appearance of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman former Justice Javed Iqbal, again, for scrutiny of appropriations of accounts of the bureau in its meeting scheduled to be held today (Tuesday).

The PAC notice served on former Justice Iqbal, directed him to appear before the committee on January 26, 2022 with complete detail of appropriation of the NAB accounts, including recoveries made so far from the accused in terms of cash, moveable and immoveable assets.

It is yet to be confirmed whether the NAB chairman will appear in person before the committee or will use the same prime minister’s letter to stay away from the PAC, a member of the committee told Business Recorder on condition of anonymity.

The NAB recoveries and their disbursement has been under criticism in the parliament for long. In its follow-up, the PAC had summoned the chairman for scrutiny of NAB accounts on January 6, 2022.

The NAB chairman had declined to appear before the committee and sent a director general to present NAB’s case before the committee. The NAB chairman referred to a prime minister’s letter, wherein, he was advised not to appear before the PAC in person. This development offended the PAC members, who refused to hear the director general and postponed the hearing.

After three weeks, the NAB chairman has been summoned again by the PAC.

The PAC is the highest parliamentary forum for scrutiny of the accounts of all those departments whose employees are paid salaries from the public exchequer.

