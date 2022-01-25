ANL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.95%)
Lahore blast: Abu Dhabi crown prince speaks to PM, offers condolences

APP 25 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Mohamed Bin Zayed, telephoned Prime Minister Imran Khan and offered deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the Lahore blast on January 22.

The crown prince prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

He strongly condemned the terrorist attack that claimed three lives and left several injured, the PM Office said in a statement.

The crown prince expressed solidarity with the leadership, government and people of Pakistan.

The prime minister thanked the crown prince for his condolences and strong expression of support.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s firm resolve to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, he said that the perpetrators of terrorist attacks would be brought to justice.

The Prime Minister expressed Pakistan’s desire to work with the UAE for further strengthening of bilateral ties, enhancing cooperation in the multilateral fora and continue close coordination on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Frequent and cordial interaction between the leaderships of the two countries is a hallmark of fraternal ties between Pakistan and the UAE.

