Country’s economy: Hamza hits out at PM, Punjab CM

Recorder Report 25 Jan, 2022

LAHORE: Opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz said on Monday that time is ripe for holding the current government accountable for putting national security at stake, strangling the national economy and over soaring inflation.

While talking to the media, Hamza maintained that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his ‘incompetent’ Chief Minister Usman Buzdar have done nothing other than taking credit for the projects initiated by the former CM Shehbaz Sharif. He further said that the only focus of current regime is bullying, intimidation and political revenge.

Referring to Imran Khan’s address on Sunday, the PML-N leader said that he (Imran) seemed like a person who has already lost and is now only covering up his failures. He stated that Shehbaz Sharif got a clean chit from Britain’s National Crime Agency as well as the three member bench of High Court while the political opponents could not prove a single penny corruption in any of the made-up cases.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Usman Buzdar Punjab assembly PML N Opposition leader Hamza Shahbaz

Comments

Comments are closed.

