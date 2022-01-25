Qureshi for enhancing trade ties with Turkmenistan

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has emphasised the need to enhance trade and economic ties between Pakistan and Turkmenistan.

In a telephonic contact on Monday with his Turkmen counterpart Rashid Meredov, the two foreign ministers discussed issues of mutual interest, including bilateral relations and important regional and global issues.

The two foreign ministers agreed to make the economic framework more active and also to hold the next meeting of Pakistan-Turkmenistan Joint Economic Commission soon.

Qureshi said that promoting regional ties to achieve economic goals is one of the incumbent government’s top priorities.

He stressed the need to enhance air, rail, and land links between Pakistan and Turkmenistan.

Qureshi said that the development of people-to-people contacts is of fundamental importance for the strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries.

The two foreign ministers also reviewed the progress made in implementing the TAPI gas pipeline project.

Qureshi also congratulated his counterpart on the Chairmanship of Economic Cooperation Organization and successful convening of its 15th Summit.

The two foreign ministers pledged to continue efforts to rescue Afghanistan from the economic collapse and to provide humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people at this difficult time.

