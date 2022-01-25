Farrukh hits out at Sharif family for ‘maligning’ judiciary

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday criticised the Sharif family for maligning the judiciary whenever it gets an unfavourable decision from the court.

He said Sharif family habitually attacks the courts when the courts give decisions against them.

The whole nation knows as to who attacked the court in the past, he said, in response to the news conference of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb.

In a statement, he said the PML-N leaders panicked over the government’s accountability drive as it was the first time in history that those who used to siphon off public money in the past were being held accountable.

He said the Sharif family promoted and supported corruption by setting new records in their governmental tenures. The family currently was at large and living abroad after looting the national exchequer.

Submission of Qatari letter and fake trust deeds to the court as evidence by the Sharif family to prove their innocence exposed the reality of Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, he said, asking them to explain their relation with Masroor Anwar who sent money in the accounts of Shehbaz Sharif from 2008 to 2017.

Major transactions were made through the account of ‘Maqsood Peon’ who was another character which should be explained by the Sharif family, he questioned.

He said Shehbaz Sharif, who pretended to be an honest person, was facing a case in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) pertaining to illegal banking transactions.

The minister said the law would take its course and those who laundered money through fake accounts would be penalised as per law.

He criticised the leaders of the PML-N for using inappropriate language in a news conference and said they had no worth and just doing this after getting instructions from their top leadership.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022