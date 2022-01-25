ANL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.95%)
Hearing of case against Farzana Raja adjourned

Recorder Report 25 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, on Monday, adjourned the Benazir Income Support Programme (BSIP) case against former chairperson of the BSIP and Pakistan Peoples Party leader Farzana Raja and others due to the absence of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor.

Accountability Court-III judge, Syed Asghar Ali, while hearing the case, adjourned the BISP case against Farzana Raja and others till February 7 due to unavailability of the NAB prosecutor, Waseem Javed.

The court, on June 7, declared former BISP chief Raja a proclaimed offender due to her continuous absence from the court hearings.

The court also separated her case from the rest of the under trial accused.

NAB Chairman former Justice Javed Iqbal approved the reference against the PPP leader on December 3, 2019.

The reference comprised 32 volumes and 19 persons have been nominated in the case.

The bureau approved the reference for granting advertisement campaign contract to four advertising agencies contrary to the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules, which allegedly inflicted Rs1.46 billion losses to the national exchequer.

According to the reference, a complaint had been received in the NAB alleging the BISP awarded contracts to advertising agencies in 2009-10 and 2010-11 in violation of the PPRA rules, 2004.

It was further alleged in the complaint that Rs1.657 billion was given to an advertising agency, M/s Midas (Pvt) Limited.

