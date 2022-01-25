ANL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.95%)
ASC 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
ASL 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.05%)
AVN 106.20 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.87%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.48%)
FFL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
FNEL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.03%)
GGGL 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.31%)
GGL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.26%)
GTECH 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.61%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.58%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.9%)
KOSM 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-5.3%)
MLCF 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
PRL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.74%)
PTC 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.15%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
SNGP 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.24%)
TPL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.56%)
TPLP 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.5%)
TREET 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.07%)
TRG 80.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-3.06%)
UNITY 27.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.9%)
WAVES 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.15%)
YOUW 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.35%)
BR100 4,585 Decreased By -11.3 (-0.25%)
BR30 17,412 Decreased By -369.7 (-2.08%)
KSE100 44,924 Decreased By -94.4 (-0.21%)
KSE30 17,727 Decreased By -21 (-0.12%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,105
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,374,800
7,19524hr
Sindh
526,899
Punjab
464,431
Balochistan
33,941
Islamabad
118,292
KPK
185,340
PSL: Foreign cricketers feel at home

KARACHI: Foreign cricketers have shown their excitement to be in Pakistan for HBL PSL 7. The upcoming HBL PSL 7,...
Recorder Report 25 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: Foreign cricketers have shown their excitement to be in Pakistan for HBL PSL 7.

The upcoming HBL PSL 7, which kicks off at the National Stadium on Thursday, will serve as another avenue for cricketers from around the world to explore Pakistani cuisine, music and other cultural aspects with the first 14 matches in Karachi and the last 19 games in Lahore.

Since the league’s homecoming in 2020, they have thoroughly enjoyed the Pakistani culture. After spending time in the country and witnessing the hospitality of the nation, these foreigners have emerged as Pakistan’s ambassador.

Johnson Charles: “I am very excited to be touring Pakistan. It will be my second time in Pakistan and I am looking forward to sampling the cuisine and seeing the culture.

“I am extremely excited to be afforded another opportunity to represent Multan Sultans and looking forward to do great things for them. It is a great feeling to be joining my team mates and I am looking forward to beating some of them in Fifa.”

Alex Hales: “The HBL PSL is a really high quality league. The quality of local players, especially bowlers, is really high and it makes the league extremely competitive. In this league, you do not know which four teams will qualify until the very last day and that makes it even more exciting.

“I am looking forward to joining Islamabad United again in this HBL PSL. I played my first HBL PSL match in Pakistan for Islamabad United back in HBL PSL 4. Conditions in Pakistan are really good, and I enjoy the ball coming on to the bat. These are very different conditions to other Asian venues.

Rilee Rossouw: “I have great memories of playing in the HBL PSL. Every year, I have had great team mates, and hopefully this time will not be different. It is one of the highly competitive tournaments and it is very close to my heart.

“It is special to get the opportunity to defend the title and to be in the same dressing room. It is a challenge I am looking forward to and I am really looking forward to this season. We have got a fantastic bunch of cricketers, led by a very good leader.

Chris Jordan: “The HBL Pakistan Super League is one of the most competitive leagues around and it is always a pleasure being involved. I am excited to be back with Karachi Kings. It is a great bunch and the last time we were together, we won it all. I am looking forward to another great showing and being able to do my part in getting back to the top.”

Colin Munro: “I am looking forward to another season in Pakistan. HBL PSL in Pakistan is special. The fans are some of the most passionate and knowledgeable in cricket. I always enjoy playing in Pakistan conditions, the pitches are good, the atmosphere is amazing and above all the hospitality is unmatched.

“I absolutely love playing for Islamabad United. The team truly is built like a family and it is one of the best dressing rooms I have been a part of. We have a good mixture of overseas pros and young Pakistani talent, and Shadab Khan is a wonderful captain to play under. His understanding of the game is second to none. The way he takes care of youngsters is exemplary. One of the roles I play with younger guys is to mentor them and teach them about pressures of league and international cricket.”

Lewis Gregory: “I have liked being a part of the HBL PSL in the past. You see some real talent being showcased. I am looking forward to being part of the Karachi Kings family now, getting to know the crew, and going deep into the season and making memories.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

