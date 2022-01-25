Work on collapsed sewerage line outside JPMC ordered by Wahab

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday ordered immediate restoration of sewerage line outside Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases.

After receiving news of sewerage line’s collapse outside Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, the Administrator reached the spot and gave necessary instructions to the concerned staff and officials so that the citizens don’t face any difficulty.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022