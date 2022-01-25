22 new roads to be built in Central, West districts: Murtaza

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said that 22 new roads would be constructed in Central and West districts. “Construction of Shahra-e-Noor Jahan is being started, Iqbal Park is being constructed in Gulberg on the pattern of Jahangir Park.

Payment has been made for purchase of 240 buses for Karachi. As many as 50 buses will reach Karachi on January 3,” he said while addressing an open katchehri at UC-19 North Nazimabad.

PPP Karachi Division President Najmi Alam, Central District President Masroor Ahsan, Deputy Commissioner Central Taha Saleem and DMC Central officials were also present on the occasion.

On this occasion, the citizens informed Barrister Murtaza Wahab about issues related to water, sewerage, roads and street crimes. They said that the Administrator was here to solve their grief and problems, for which they were grateful to him. They said that due to dilapidated lines at Bhutto Colony, water is wasted and the residents do not get it. The residents said that they could not afford to buy water through tankers, demanding the Administrator to solve this issue and sewerage lines in the area should be repaired.

The Administrator Karachi said that Central District was his home town, therefore, its problems were his problems. He said that there were serious water problems in the city which was mainly due to population growth. He said that renovation work of 100 parks is underway in Central District which will provide better recreational facilities to the residents.

He said that in the past, 45 acres Daman e Koh in Central District was planned which was not constructed. He said that NICVD provided treatment facilities to 1.9 million people last year, adding that Karachi Institute of Heart Diseases, which is currently in bad condition, will be connected to NICVD besides making a Satellite Center. “This will provide the best cardiology facilities to the residents of Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Gulberg, North Karachi, Surjani Town and other nearby settlements near their place of residence,” he added.

On this occasion, Vice Chairman Karachi Water and Sewerage Board Najmi Alam said that now it had been decided that the hydrant will be turned off and water will continue to be pumped into the houses. He said that new Hub Canal was being constructed which would provide 100 MGD of water to Karachi. “Apart from this, another project of 65 MGD is also underway. All the complaints regarding sewerage in UC-19 will be acted upon,” Alam added.

PPP Central District President Masroor Ahsan said that the open katchehri was organized for the citizens to contact so that the Administrator Karachi would listen to the problems of the people and solve them. He said that Barrister Murtaza Wahab is the son of Karachi and he belongs to this area and he will solve all the problems of the citizens.