Immediate steps discussed to improve quality of higher education

Recorder Report 25 Jan, 2022

LAHORE: A delegation of FAPUASA (Punjab Chapter), PUASA and ASA GCU called on Dr Tariq Banuri, Chairman Higher Education Commission on Monday. The delegation including Dr Ahtisham Ali, Dr Amjad Abbas Magsi, Dr Muhammad Islam, Dr Hafiz Muhammad Tahir had a detailed discussion with the HEC chairman regarding taking immediate steps to improve the quality of higher education in the country.

The delegation called for bringing uniformity in criteria for faculty promotions across the country. The delegation also emphasized for taking steps for the redressal of issues relating to service and promotion and remuneration of faculty members working in both BPS and TTS streams. The delegation argued that job satisfaction among faculty members can lead to the growth of our HEIs and improved teaching and research outputs.

The delegation presented the draft of recommendations/ amendments about the proposed Promotion Policy for BPS faculty members, which were prepared by Dr Muhammad Islam, Convenor Service Structure Working Group, PUASA. During the discussion, the chairman agreed to the salient points of the draft including the request of including a service structure path for non-PhD faculty members.

The possibility and need of making “teaching” an important component of faculty evaluation for promotion and rewards/incentives were analysed and agreed upon.

