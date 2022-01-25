ANL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.95%)
Jan 25, 2022
‘Imran’s political journey has flourished manifold’: SACM

Recorder Report 25 Jan, 2022

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab and Spokesperson to the Punjab government Hasaan Khawar has said that the narrative of the opposition has been left far behind and Imran Khan’s political journey has flourished manifold.

The journey of the opposition, which started with the politics of resistance, has now come to a standstill after begging for reconciliation, he said.

Hasaan Khawar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar have won the hearts of the nation.

The “captain” has revealed to the nation the reality of the country’s economy and the corrupt gang, and that has what perturbed PML-N, he added.

The captain’s statement regarding the formation of the next government has shaken the camp of the corrupt opposition, he added.

He said as compared to the PML-N mafia’s thirty year rule, the PTI has taken steps to strengthen the country’s foundations in just three and a half years.

Hasaan Khawar said that development and prosperity is becoming the destiny of the country and the nation. N-League’s poisonous propaganda and lies have turned upon themselves.

He said that the N-League mafia is slowly coming to an end. Maryam Bibi should know that the nation stands with only those who stand with the nation and whose life and death is with the nation, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Usman Buzdar Imran Khan SACM Hasaan Khawar

