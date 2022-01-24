ANL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.95%)
Washington, D.C. sues Google over location tracking practices

Reuters 24 Jan, 2022

WASHINGTON: Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl Racine sued Google on Monday over what he called deceptive location tracking practices that invade users' privacy.

Three other state attorneys general plan to file lawsuits as well as part of a bipartisan effort to hold Google accountable over privacy, his office said in a statement.

"Google falsely led consumers to believe that changing their account and device settings would allow customers to protect their privacy and control what personal data the company could access," Racine said.

Google shows faith in office with $1 billion London deal

"The truth is that contrary to Google's representations it continues to systematically surveil customers and profit from customer data.

Google's bold misrepresentations are a clear violation of consumers' privacy."

Washington Google Attorney General Karl Racine

