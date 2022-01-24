ANL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.95%)
ASC 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
ASL 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.05%)
AVN 106.20 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.87%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.48%)
FFL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
FNEL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.03%)
GGGL 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.31%)
GGL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.26%)
GTECH 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.61%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.58%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.9%)
KOSM 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-5.3%)
MLCF 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
PRL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.74%)
PTC 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.15%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
SNGP 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.24%)
TPL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.56%)
TPLP 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.5%)
TREET 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.07%)
TRG 80.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-3.06%)
UNITY 27.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.9%)
WAVES 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.15%)
YOUW 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.35%)
BR100 4,585 Decreased By -11.3 (-0.25%)
BR30 17,412 Decreased By -369.7 (-2.08%)
KSE100 44,924 Decreased By -94.4 (-0.21%)
KSE30 17,727 Decreased By -21 (-0.12%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,105
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,374,800
7,19524hr
Sindh
526,899
Punjab
464,431
Balochistan
33,941
Islamabad
118,292
KPK
185,340
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Euro zone yields fall on geopolitical risks, eyes on Italy's vote

Reuters 24 Jan, 2022

Euro zone government bond yields fell on Monday as worries about a possible Russian attack on Ukraine boosted demand for safe-haven assets in a cautious market ahead of this week's Federal Reserve policy meeting.

The United States on Sunday ordered the departure of family members of staff at its embassy in Ukraine, while US President Joe Biden weighed options for boosting America's military assets in Eastern Europe.

The Fed ends its two-day meeting on Wednesday and investors expect the US central bank to raise rates four times this year starting in March and shrink its balance sheet size. Markets are now pricing an 85% chance of a 25 basis point Fed hike in March and three more to 1.0% by year-end.

Euro zone yields fall amid demand for safe-haven assets

"Powell will probably not fuel the 50bp (March) lift-off scenario and rather reassure that the first steps will be measured," Commerzbank analysts said in a note to clients.

"We consider the quantitative tightening (QT) discussion the larger risk," they added.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield fell 2.5 basis points to -0.086%, after briefly hitting a day low at -0.102%.

The current situation might be the calm before the storm, Deutsche Bank said.

"There's a tail risk of an even bigger hawkish surprise (from the Federal Reserve) over the months ahead, with the possibility that the Fed raises rates in March and then goes onto raise rates 6 or 7 times this year," it said in a note.

Euro zone PMI data showed the euro zone economic recovery weakened this month, despite an upturn in Germany.

Draghi's future in the spotlight

Italian presidential elections will also be in investors' focus, as Prime Minister Mario Draghi is among the leading candidates. The first round of votes which starts at 1400 GMT on Monday is seen as inconclusive.

Analysts are worried about snap election risks if Draghi were to be elected.

But for now they're betting on former ECB chief Draghi keeping his job as prime minister or becoming president, but with the current government remaining in office until 2023.

Berenberg economists dubbed this scenario "business as usual" as Italy could enjoy a relatively stable 2022.

Italy's 10-year bond yield fell 3.5 basis points to 1.319%, with the spread between Italian and German 10-year yields tightening to 140 basis points.

However, a disruption in the political backdrop might negatively affect the Italian economy and its debt sustainability as Italy has to meet 100 EU recovery fund objectives in 2022 to get the European Union funds, Barclays recently argued in a research note.

United States Ukraine Commerzbank US president Joe Biden Eurozone government bond

Comments

1000 characters

Euro zone yields fall on geopolitical risks, eyes on Italy's vote

Justice Ayesha Malik takes oath as first female SC judge of Pakistan

Advisor to PM on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar resigns

Rupee loses ground against US dollar, falls 0.14%

Player of the Year: Shaheen Shah Afridi leads Pakistan's domination of ICC awards

Taliban, Western officials hold landmark talks on food crisis

India against Pakistan's improved relationship with Afghan Taliban: Sheikh Rashid

Bitcoin tumbles to six-month low as fears of Ukraine conflict shake markets

Pakistan's Find My Doctor raises $5mn in pre-series A funding

SECP appoints Parker Russel AJS to 'conduct fraud investigation/forensic audit' of Hascol

Houthi forces threaten to 'expand operation' after UAE attack

Read more stories