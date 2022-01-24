Markets
LME copper may test support at $9,798 this week
24 Jan, 2022
SINGAPORE: LME copper may test a support at $9,798 per tonne this week, with a good chance of breaking below this level and falling to $9,596.
The uptrend from the Dec. 15, 2021 low of $9,135 has been controlled by a set of retracements of the rise from $8,740 to $10,452.50.
The trend is riding on a wave (c), which is expected to travel to $10,193. Despite its two failures to overcome the barrier at $10,048, this wave may unfold more. Only a break below $9,596 could confirm the continuation of the downtrend from $10,452.50.
Copper report is published weekly on Monday.
