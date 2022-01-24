ANL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
ASC 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
ASL 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.54%)
AVN 106.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.68%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CNERGY 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.64%)
FFL 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
FNEL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.91%)
GGGL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.64%)
GGL 20.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.16%)
GTECH 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.09%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.03%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.9%)
KOSM 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-5.3%)
MLCF 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.38%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
PRL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.02%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
TELE 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.57%)
TPL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.19%)
TPLP 27.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.43%)
TREET 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
TRG 81.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.1%)
UNITY 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.44%)
WAVES 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
WTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.25%)
YOUW 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,592 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.09%)
BR30 17,500 Decreased By -281.5 (-1.58%)
KSE100 44,954 Decreased By -64.5 (-0.14%)
KSE30 17,730 Decreased By -17.2 (-0.1%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,105
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,374,800
7,19524hr
Sindh
526,899
Punjab
464,431
Balochistan
33,941
Islamabad
118,292
KPK
185,340
LME copper may test support at $9,798 this week

Reuters 24 Jan, 2022

SINGAPORE: LME copper may test a support at $9,798 per tonne this week, with a good chance of breaking below this level and falling to $9,596.

The uptrend from the Dec. 15, 2021 low of $9,135 has been controlled by a set of retracements of the rise from $8,740 to $10,452.50.

The trend is riding on a wave (c), which is expected to travel to $10,193. Despite its two failures to overcome the barrier at $10,048, this wave may unfold more. Only a break below $9,596 could confirm the continuation of the downtrend from $10,452.50.

Copper report is published weekly on Monday.

