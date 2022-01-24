ANL 12.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
ASC 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
ASL 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.54%)
AVN 106.50 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (2.16%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CNERGY 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.64%)
FFL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
FNEL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.91%)
GGGL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.64%)
GGL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.02%)
GTECH 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.09%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.58%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.9%)
KOSM 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.53%)
MLCF 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.38%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
PRL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.02%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
TELE 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.29%)
TPL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.19%)
TPLP 27.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.43%)
TREET 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
TRG 81.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-1.91%)
UNITY 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.29%)
WAVES 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
WTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.25%)
YOUW 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,595 Decreased By -2.1 (-0.04%)
BR30 17,516 Decreased By -265.8 (-1.49%)
KSE100 44,964 Decreased By -53.9 (-0.12%)
KSE30 17,736 Decreased By -11.4 (-0.06%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,105
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,374,800
7,19524hr
Sindh
526,899
Punjab
464,431
Balochistan
33,941
Islamabad
118,292
KPK
185,340
Iron ore's rally stalls ahead of China holidays, Winter Olympics

Reuters 24 Jan, 2022

Dalian iron ore was flat on Monday, while Singapore prices slumped nearly 2%, as traders took a breather after last week's strong gains and turned cautious ahead of the Chinese Spring Festival holidays and Beijing Winter Olympic Games.

Iron ore's most-traded iron ore for May delivery on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange ended the morning session 0.1% lower at 752 yuan ($118.75) a tonne, after hitting 771.50 yuan in early trade, its highest since Oct. 13.

The steelmaking ingredient's most-active March contract on the Singapore Exchange fell 1.9% to $134.50 a tonne by 0334 GMT, after touching a contract high of $141.40 a tonne earlier in the session.

The Spring Festival holiday in top steel producer China runs from Jan. 31 until Feb. 6, but steel mills' operations are expected to remain curtailed throughout February to improve air quality during the Beijing Games.

On Monday, China's environment ministry said Beijing and the surrounding Hebei province would take emergency actions to curb heavy pollution, as it warned that weather conditions ahead of the Olympics were "very unfavourable", suggesting tighter steel production controls in the coming weeks.

Iron ore rises on China stimulus; stainless steel soars on record nickel prices

But analysts said support for iron ore prices may remain intact despite the steel output restrictions, as China has stepped up monetary easing efforts to prop up an economy facing headwinds from the reimposition of COVID-19 curbs and troubles in its property sector.

Last week, spot iron ore prices in China scaled their highest in more than three months.

"The system will be awash with hot money and liquidity, with investors using industrial metals as a speculative proxy for 2022 economic growth," said Atilla Widnell, managing director at Navigate Commodities in Singapore.

Construction steel rebar and hot-rolled coil on the Shanghai Futures Exchange each slipped 0.3%, while stainless steel slumped 4.3% after last week's rally.

Dalian coking coal dropped 1.4% and coke shed 0.3%.

iron ore futures iron ore prices iron ore export

