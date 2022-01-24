ANL 12.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
ASC 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
ASL 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.54%)
AVN 106.50 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (2.16%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CNERGY 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.64%)
FFL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
FNEL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.91%)
GGGL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.64%)
GGL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.02%)
GTECH 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.09%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.58%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.9%)
KOSM 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.53%)
MLCF 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.38%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
PRL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.02%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
TELE 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.29%)
TPL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.19%)
TPLP 27.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.43%)
TREET 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
TRG 81.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-1.91%)
UNITY 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.29%)
WAVES 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
WTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.25%)
YOUW 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,595 Decreased By -2.1 (-0.04%)
BR30 17,516 Decreased By -265.8 (-1.49%)
KSE100 44,964 Decreased By -53.9 (-0.12%)
KSE30 17,736 Decreased By -11.4 (-0.06%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,105
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,374,800
7,19524hr
Sindh
526,899
Punjab
464,431
Balochistan
33,941
Islamabad
118,292
KPK
185,340
Singapore reviews inflation forecasts as core prices near 8-year high

Reuters 24 Jan, 2022

SINGAPORE: Singapore is reviewing its official inflation forecasts, authorities said on Monday, after data showed its key price gauge climbed in December by the fastest pace in nearly eight years, driven by a steep increase in air fares.

The core inflation rate - the central bank's favoured price measure - rose to 2.1% in December on a year-on-year basis, the highest since July 2014 and topping economist forecasts. A Reuters poll of economists had forecast a 1.7% increase.

Singapore's central bank tightened its monetary policy in October, delivering its first such move in three years, amid mounting cost pressures. Its next policy review is scheduled for April when it is widely expected by economists to tighten further.

Monday's data showed headline inflation rose by 4%, a near nine-year high, beating economists' forecast of 3.75%.

Crypto ATMs offline as Singapore seeks to curb 'on impulse' trading

Steep increases in air fares and COVID-19 testing costs under Singapore's quarantine-free travel schemes were a major factor in December's price jump.

There remains significant uncertainty surrounding the outlook for inflation in the near term, including from the costs of air travel and commodity prices such as food and oil, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said in a statement.

"Given the recent stronger-than-projected inflation outturns, including the sharp uptick in air fares, MAS and MTI are reviewing the current forecast ranges for CPI-All Items inflation and MAS Core Inflation in 2022," they said.

The government had a previous forecast for 2022 headline prices to average 1.5-2.5% and core inflation to increase to 1-2%. For 2021, core inflation came in at 0.9% and headline prices rose to 2.3%.

Inflation is surging around the world as economies recover from the pandemic, creating demand as a time when bottlenecks in transportation are causing shortages in various commodities and goods.

