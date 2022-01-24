ANL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.95%)
ASC 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
ASL 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.05%)
AVN 106.20 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.87%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.48%)
FFL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
FNEL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.03%)
GGGL 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.31%)
GGL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.26%)
GTECH 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.61%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.58%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.9%)
KOSM 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-5.3%)
MLCF 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
PRL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.74%)
PTC 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.15%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
SNGP 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.24%)
TPL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.56%)
TPLP 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.5%)
TREET 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.07%)
TRG 80.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-3.06%)
UNITY 27.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.9%)
WAVES 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.15%)
YOUW 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.35%)
BR100 4,585 Decreased By -11.3 (-0.25%)
BR30 17,412 Decreased By -369.7 (-2.08%)
KSE100 44,924 Decreased By -94.4 (-0.21%)
KSE30 17,727 Decreased By -21 (-0.12%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,105
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,374,800
7,19524hr
Sindh
526,899
Punjab
464,431
Balochistan
33,941
Islamabad
118,292
KPK
185,340
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold nears two-month high as Russia-Ukraine tensions simmer

Reuters Updated 24 Jan, 2022

Gold prices advanced towards last week's two-month high on Monday as US bond yields continued to fall and investors looked to invest in the safe-haven metal amid concerns over the prospect of a Russian attack on Ukraine.

Spot gold was 0.3% higher at $1,838.10 per ounce by 1205 GMT, close to last week's high of $1,847.72 an ounce. US gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,838.60.

Investors are looking towards the US Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting starting on Tuesday.

The Fed is expected tighten monetary policy at a much faster pace than thought a month ago to tame persistently high inflation.

"I don't expect (Fed) to have a significant impact on what gold prices are doing at this moment because the markets are more concerned about what's going on in eastern Europe," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

"The markets have already priced in a March hike so I don't think there's going to be any surprise."

NATO said it was putting forces on standby in eastern Europe in response to Russia's military build-up at Ukraine's borders. The move added to signals the West is bracing for an aggressive Russian move against Ukraine, though Moscow denied any plan to invade.

Rising US interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-bearing bullion. Benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields fell to a one-week low, helping gold.

The US State Department has ordered diplomats' family members to leave Ukraine, as US President Joe Biden weighs options to counter a buildup of Russian troops in Ukraine.

Signs of poor risk appetite were displayed across markets as Asian and European shares slipped on worries over tighter monetary policy.

Gold lingers near 2-month highs; palladium climbs

"Assuming that the current wave of risk aversion ebbs away eventually as the Fed addresses these fears, and barring a deterioration of the economic outlook, we thus believe that the gold and silver markets are again experiencing a temporary but no lasting rebound," Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke said.

Spot silver fell 0.7% to $24.06 an ounce and platinum slipped 0.6% to $1,023.52.

Palladium jumped 1.9% to $2,146.62, having hit its highest in more than two months.

gold price US gold futures gold export gold demand

Comments

1000 characters

Gold nears two-month high as Russia-Ukraine tensions simmer

Justice Ayesha Malik takes oath as first female SC judge of Pakistan

Advisor to PM on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar resigns

Rupee loses ground against US dollar, falls 0.14%

Player of the Year: Shaheen Shah Afridi leads Pakistan's domination of ICC awards

Taliban, Western officials hold landmark talks on food crisis

India against Pakistan's improved relationship with Afghan Taliban: Sheikh Rashid

Bitcoin tumbles to six-month low as fears of Ukraine conflict shake markets

Pakistan's Find My Doctor raises $5mn in pre-series A funding

SECP appoints Parker Russel AJS to 'conduct fraud investigation/forensic audit' of Hascol

Houthi forces threaten to 'expand operation' after UAE attack

Read more stories