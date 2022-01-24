ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.9%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.72%)
AVN 104.25 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.99%)
BOP 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
FNEL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.23%)
GGGL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
GGL 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.92%)
GTECH 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.16%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.51%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.45%)
PIBTL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
PRL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
TELE 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.65%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.69%)
TPLP 28.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.62%)
TREET 39.69 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.56%)
TRG 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.91%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
WAVES 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.38%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.74%)
YOUW 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.29%)
BR100 4,597 Increased By 11.2 (0.24%)
BR30 17,781 Increased By 212.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 45,018 Increased By 192.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 17,748 Increased By 81.8 (0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,105
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,374,800
7,19524hr
Sindh
526,899
Punjab
464,431
Balochistan
33,941
Islamabad
118,292
KPK
185,340
2023 general elections: Punjab governor says optimistic about party’s electoral prospects

Recorder Report 24 Jan, 2022

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has asked all the political parties that armed forces should be kept away from political affairs.

“The armed forces are fighting the war against terrorism and they have the full support of 220 million Pakistanis and we will defeat our enemies on every front,” he added. The governor said this while addressing a press conference after inaugurating 20 projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority for Lahore at Governor House on Sunday.

Provincial Minister for local government Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Member Punjab Assembly Malik Nadeem Bara, Chairman PAPA Dr. Shakeel Ahmed, Ehsan ullah Waqas of Al-Khidmat Foundation and others were also present.

Replying to a question on the success of PTI in the general elections, Chaudhry Sarwar said the party is united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and they will overcome the challenge of inflation and Insha Allah Pakistan Tahrik-e-Insaf will not only win the local bodies elections but Imran Khan will also become Prime Minister of Pakistan once again.

To a question, the governor said, “Only one person cannot make someone an MNA, let alone Prime Minister. Imran Khan has become the Prime Minister due to his incessant 22 years struggle, support of party workers and public’s votes. I have never said that I am the only one because of whom Nawaz Sharif, Benazir Bhutto Shaheed and Imran Khan have become the Prime Minister.”

