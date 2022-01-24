2023 general elections: Punjab governor says optimistic about party’s electoral prospects

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has asked all the political parties that armed forces should be kept away from political affairs.

“The armed forces are fighting the war against terrorism and they have the full support of 220 million Pakistanis and we will defeat our enemies on every front,” he added. The governor said this while addressing a press conference after inaugurating 20 projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority for Lahore at Governor House on Sunday.

Provincial Minister for local government Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Member Punjab Assembly Malik Nadeem Bara, Chairman PAPA Dr. Shakeel Ahmed, Ehsan ullah Waqas of Al-Khidmat Foundation and others were also present.

Replying to a question on the success of PTI in the general elections, Chaudhry Sarwar said the party is united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and they will overcome the challenge of inflation and Insha Allah Pakistan Tahrik-e-Insaf will not only win the local bodies elections but Imran Khan will also become Prime Minister of Pakistan once again.

To a question, the governor said, “Only one person cannot make someone an MNA, let alone Prime Minister. Imran Khan has become the Prime Minister due to his incessant 22 years struggle, support of party workers and public’s votes. I have never said that I am the only one because of whom Nawaz Sharif, Benazir Bhutto Shaheed and Imran Khan have become the Prime Minister.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022