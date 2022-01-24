Newly-merged districts of erstwhile Fata: Work on two grid stations, transmission lines completed

PESHAWAR: Work on two grid stations and transmission projects have been completed whereas the remaining six would also be completed by the end of current fiscal year.

The provincial government under the Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP) had initiated 8 projects of grid stations and transmission lines worth Rs.5.5 billion in the newly merged districts of erstwhile FATA. This was told during a meeting held here with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair. Elected public representatives from merged districts, chief executive officer (TESCO) Qazi Tahir and other high ups attended the meeting. Elected public representatives apprised the chief minister about power related issues of their respective districts.

Talking to the participants of the meeting, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan directed the authorities of Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO) to devise short-term, mid-term and long-term plans to strengthen the overall power transmission system in the newly merged districts to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity to the people.

The provincial government, he said would provide all out support and required resources for the implementation of those plans. He also directed them to chalk out a fixed schedule for load-management at feeder’s level in Tribal Districts and to take necessary steps to reduce the duration of load-shedding to the minimum possible level.

The chief minister directed the quarters concerned to take solid steps to ensure physical progress on the ongoing projects to improve power infrastructure in merged areas.