ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.9%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.72%)
AVN 104.25 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.99%)
BOP 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
FNEL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.23%)
GGGL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
GGL 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.92%)
GTECH 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.16%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.51%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.45%)
PIBTL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
PRL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
TELE 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.65%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.69%)
TPLP 28.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.62%)
TREET 39.69 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.56%)
TRG 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.91%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
WAVES 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.38%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.74%)
YOUW 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.29%)
BR100 4,597 Increased By 11.2 (0.24%)
BR30 17,781 Increased By 212.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 45,018 Increased By 192.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 17,748 Increased By 81.8 (0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,105
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,374,800
7,19524hr
Sindh
526,899
Punjab
464,431
Balochistan
33,941
Islamabad
118,292
KPK
185,340
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Newly-merged districts of erstwhile Fata: Work on two grid stations, transmission lines completed

Recorder Report 24 Jan, 2022

PESHAWAR: Work on two grid stations and transmission projects have been completed whereas the remaining six would also be completed by the end of current fiscal year.

The provincial government under the Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP) had initiated 8 projects of grid stations and transmission lines worth Rs.5.5 billion in the newly merged districts of erstwhile FATA. This was told during a meeting held here with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair. Elected public representatives from merged districts, chief executive officer (TESCO) Qazi Tahir and other high ups attended the meeting. Elected public representatives apprised the chief minister about power related issues of their respective districts.

Talking to the participants of the meeting, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan directed the authorities of Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO) to devise short-term, mid-term and long-term plans to strengthen the overall power transmission system in the newly merged districts to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity to the people.

The provincial government, he said would provide all out support and required resources for the implementation of those plans. He also directed them to chalk out a fixed schedule for load-management at feeder’s level in Tribal Districts and to take necessary steps to reduce the duration of load-shedding to the minimum possible level.

The chief minister directed the quarters concerned to take solid steps to ensure physical progress on the ongoing projects to improve power infrastructure in merged areas.

FATA grid stations transmission projects

Comments

Comments are closed.

Newly-merged districts of erstwhile Fata: Work on two grid stations, transmission lines completed

PM steps up criticism of Shehbaz

CPHGC’s coal transhipment fleet: FBR’s support sought for reimport

16pc FED on service charges: Forex dealers asked to approach CCs

Captive power plants: Power Div urged to initiate energy efficiency audit

New border points for customs clearance: FBR to carry out survey of Pakistan-Iran border

UK MP says she was sacked from govt over ‘Muslimness’

Mahathir still in hospital

Fed sharpens inflation-fighting tools as rate hikes near

Ukraine crisis: Pope calls for world day of ‘prayer for peace’

Iran urges people to dress warmly to cut gas use

Read more stories