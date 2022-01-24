ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.9%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.72%)
AVN 104.25 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.99%)
BOP 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
FNEL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.23%)
GGGL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
GGL 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.92%)
GTECH 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.16%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.51%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.45%)
PIBTL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
PRL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
TELE 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.65%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.69%)
TPLP 28.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.62%)
TREET 39.69 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.56%)
TRG 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.91%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
WAVES 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.38%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.74%)
YOUW 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.29%)
BR100 4,597 Increased By 11.2 (0.24%)
BR30 17,781 Increased By 212.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 45,018 Increased By 192.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 17,748 Increased By 81.8 (0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,097
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,367,605
7,58624hr
Sindh
523,774
Punjab
462,323
Balochistan
33,910
Islamabad
117,436
KPK
184,455
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

HBL facilitates SMEs through govt’s SAAF Scheme

Press Release 24 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: HBL is providing collateral-free financing at subsidized markup rates to facilitate the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) that are considered to be the key-drivers of the economy. The initiative falls under the Government of Pakistan’s recently launched ‘SME Asaan Finance’ (SAAF) scheme. It is designed to provide the SMEs with enhanced access to formal finance in a more convenient and seamless manner from the banks operative in the country.

Through HBL SAAF Finance, the Bank will support the SMEs, providing them with efficient financing solutions. This initiative will enable small and medium enterprises to expand their business through easy and convenient loan processing, with minimal documentation requirements, and a markup rate as low as 9 percent.

This will accelerate the Bank’s agenda to shift its focus from ‘collateral-based lending’ to ‘cash flow-based lending’, with an emphasis on supporting the SMEs in the country. This initiative will result in clients getting easy access of credit for new businesses at highly subsidized rates.

Commenting on HBL SAAF Finance, Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO – HBL said, “We believe that this landmark initiative will transform the SME landscape of Pakistan. It is in line with HBL’s commitment to fostering growth of the SMEs and creating opportunities, especially for small businesses, through efficient and fast loan processing. The scheme will also enable HBL to increase its footprint in the SME sector as the Bank plays its part in driving the national agenda of financial inclusion in the country.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SMEs HBL SAAF scheme ‘SME Asaan Finance’ (SAAF) scheme Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO of HBL

Comments

Comments are closed.

HBL facilitates SMEs through govt’s SAAF Scheme

PM steps up criticism of Shehbaz

CPHGC’s coal transhipment fleet: FBR’s support sought for reimport

16pc FED on service charges: Forex dealers asked to approach CCs

Captive power plants: Power Div urged to initiate energy efficiency audit

New border points for customs clearance: FBR to carry out survey of Pakistan-Iran border

UK MP says she was sacked from govt over ‘Muslimness’

Mahathir still in hospital

Fed sharpens inflation-fighting tools as rate hikes near

Ukraine crisis: Pope calls for world day of ‘prayer for peace’

Iran urges people to dress warmly to cut gas use

Read more stories