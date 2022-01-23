Pakistan's Fatima Sana named ICC Women's Emerging Cricketer of the Year

Pakistan's cricketer Fatima Sana has been named ICC Women's Emerging Cricketer 2021.

Sana made her debut in 2019 and had only two ODIs to her credit until the start of last year.

However, during 2021, the 20-year-old took 20 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 24.90 with one five-wicket haul. She also scored 132 runs at an average of 14.66.

The cricket’s governing body praised Sana for showing “tremendous maturity throughout the year,” and termed her “one of the few bright spots for Pakistan.”

“20-year-old Pakistani pacer Fatima Sana impressed one and all with her all-round efforts in 2021. She became an integral part of Pakistan's ODI and T20I side owing to her wicket-taking ability as a bowler, and ability to add handy runs down the order at the same time.

“Apart from playing at home, Sana also toured Bangladesh, West Indies, South Africa and Zimbabwe, and delivered impressive all-round performances everywhere. In fact, 18 of her 24 wickets in the year came in the 11 matches she played against the West Indies. Sana showed a lot of heart against the attacking West Indies batters and succeeded in keeping them at bay,” the ICC said in its statement.

The young all-rounder was also nominated for the ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year award alongside Tammy Beaumont of England, Lizelle Lee of South Africa, and Hayley Matthews of West Indies.