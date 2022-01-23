ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.9%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.72%)
AVN 104.25 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.99%)
BOP 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
FNEL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.23%)
GGGL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
GGL 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.92%)
GTECH 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.16%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.51%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.45%)
PIBTL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
PRL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
TELE 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.65%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.69%)
TPLP 28.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.62%)
TREET 39.69 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.56%)
TRG 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.91%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
WAVES 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.38%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.74%)
YOUW 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.29%)
BR100 4,597 Increased By 11.2 (0.24%)
BR30 17,781 Increased By 212.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 45,018 Increased By 192.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 17,748 Increased By 81.8 (0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,097
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,367,605
7,58624hr
Sindh
523,774
Punjab
462,323
Balochistan
33,910
Islamabad
117,436
KPK
184,455
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan's Fatima Sana named ICC Women's Emerging Cricketer of the Year

Pakistan's cricketer Fatima Sana has been named ICC Women's Emerging Cricketer ...
BR Web Desk Updated 23 Jan, 2022

Pakistan's cricketer Fatima Sana has been named ICC Women's Emerging Cricketer 2021.

Sana made her debut in 2019 and had only two ODIs to her credit until the start of last year.

However, during 2021, the 20-year-old took 20 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 24.90 with one five-wicket haul. She also scored 132 runs at an average of 14.66.

The cricket’s governing body praised Sana for showing “tremendous maturity throughout the year,” and termed her “one of the few bright spots for Pakistan.”

Mohammad Rizwan, Fatima Sana nominated for ICC Player of the Year awards

“20-year-old Pakistani pacer Fatima Sana impressed one and all with her all-round efforts in 2021. She became an integral part of Pakistan's ODI and T20I side owing to her wicket-taking ability as a bowler, and ability to add handy runs down the order at the same time.

“Apart from playing at home, Sana also toured Bangladesh, West Indies, South Africa and Zimbabwe, and delivered impressive all-round performances everywhere. In fact, 18 of her 24 wickets in the year came in the 11 matches she played against the West Indies. Sana showed a lot of heart against the attacking West Indies batters and succeeded in keeping them at bay,” the ICC said in its statement.

The young all-rounder was also nominated for the ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year award alongside Tammy Beaumont of England, Lizelle Lee of South Africa, and Hayley Matthews of West Indies.

Icc Fatima Sana Emerging Cricketer of the year

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan's Fatima Sana named ICC Women's Emerging Cricketer of the Year

Security forces seize huge cache of weapons in South Waziristan, says ISPR

Taliban and Afghan civil society members begin Oslo talks: Norway

Mohammad Rizwan named ICC T20I Cricketer of the Year

Fed sharpens inflation-fighting tools as rate hikes near

Nadal survives epic tiebreak to power into quarters

Bitcoin falls again, last down 4% to hover around $35,000

Saudi market ends 10 days of gains as most Gulf bourses fall

5th wave intensifies: Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity shoots to 13%

Low-yielding cotton varieties: APTMA questions govt policy

Read more stories