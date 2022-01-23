ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Australian Open exit

Reuters 23 Jan, 2022

MELBOURNE: Belgian tennis player Alison Van Uytvanck said on Sunday she had tested positive for COVID-19 after playing at the Australian Open.

"My exit test in Melbourne to go back to Belgium came back positive," she said on social media.

"I'm isolating and following all of the requirements."

Van Uytvanck partnered Dane Clara Tauson to a three-set loss in the opening round of the women's doubles on Thursday on Court 14 at Melbourne Park.

Tauson played Danielle Collins in the singles on Saturday. Collins is due to play a fourth round match on Monday against Elise Mertens.

Keys stuns Badosa to power into Australian Open quarter-finals

Tennis Australia has yet to respond to questions about health protocols regarding Collins.

Van Uytvanck was eliminated in the second round of the singles by China's Wang Qiang on Wednesday.

"I have very mild symptoms and looking forward to being back stronger," said the Belgian.

It was the third confirmed positive case of a player testing positive for the virus at the year's opening Grand Slam.

Australian Bernard Tomic tested positive after his defeat in the qualifying stage and Frenchman Ugo Humbert said after his first-round loss that he too had tested positive.

Organisers have described their COVID-19 protocols as being "really successful" despite some top players saying there was a lack of testing at the Melbourne Park event.

Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Australian Open exit

