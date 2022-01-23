Record year for Argentine wine exports

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina's bottled wine exports hit a historic high in 2021 worth $817 million, the foreign ministry reported Saturday.

The previous high was the $786 million in foreign wine sales marked in 2012.

Leading export destinations were the United States, Britain, Brazil, Canada and the Netherlands, according to the report, based on a study by the Statistical Laboratory of the National Viticulture Institute (INV).

Comparing 2021 with international sales in 2020, there were also increases in shipments to the Mexico, China, France, Switzerland and Paraguay.

The Argentine global trade exchange in 2021 showed one of the largest surpluses of the last decade with almost $15 billion.

"Argentina achieved significant improvements in bottled wine exports, growing in volume and price," said the ministry.

Among the varietals exported, Malbec, Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay were high on the list.