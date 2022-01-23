Contempt case: IHC issues charge-sheet against Rana Shamim

ISLAMABAD: Former chief justice of Gilgit Baltistan, ex-Justice Rana Shamim levelled “scandalous allegations” against the judiciary, a five-page charge-sheet issued by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the contempt of court case on Saturday said.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah framed charges against Rana Shamim in the case on Jan 20. The charge-sheet said that the former judge’s affidavit contains “scandalous allegations, casting serious aspersion against the judiciary including Islamabad High Court, which tends to bring the Court into hatred, ridicule and contempt and tends to prejudice the determination of a matter pending before the court and fixed for hearing on 17.11.2021.”

“Rana Muhammad Shamim, not only confirmed to Ansar Abbasi, journalist, the execution and signing of the above mentioned affidavit dated 10.11.2021 but intentionally chose not to desist him from publishing the same despite your claim in Court that it was a private document.”

“Neither did you initiate any proceedings against Mr. Ansar Abbasi or the notary public for breach of privacy, and counsel client privilege, which conduct shows your intent to publicly ridicule and bring into hatred the Court and the judge of the Court besides undermining and obstruct the course of justice and to prejudice fair trail,” the chief justice said.