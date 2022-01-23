ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.9%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.72%)
AVN 104.25 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.99%)
BOP 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
FNEL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.23%)
GGGL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
GGL 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.92%)
GTECH 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.16%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.51%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.45%)
PIBTL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
PRL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
TELE 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.65%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.69%)
TPLP 28.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.62%)
TREET 39.69 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.56%)
TRG 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.91%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
WAVES 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.38%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.74%)
YOUW 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.29%)
BR100 4,597 Increased By 11.2 (0.24%)
BR30 17,781 Increased By 212.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 45,018 Increased By 192.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 17,748 Increased By 81.8 (0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,097
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,367,605
7,58624hr
Sindh
523,774
Punjab
462,323
Balochistan
33,910
Islamabad
117,436
KPK
184,455
Contempt case: IHC issues charge-sheet against Rana Shamim

INP 23 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Former chief justice of Gilgit Baltistan, ex-Justice Rana Shamim levelled “scandalous allegations” against the judiciary, a five-page charge-sheet issued by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the contempt of court case on Saturday said.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah framed charges against Rana Shamim in the case on Jan 20. The charge-sheet said that the former judge’s affidavit contains “scandalous allegations, casting serious aspersion against the judiciary including Islamabad High Court, which tends to bring the Court into hatred, ridicule and contempt and tends to prejudice the determination of a matter pending before the court and fixed for hearing on 17.11.2021.”

Rana Shamim’s Affidavit case: Nawaz may be made party to contempt proceedings: Akbar

“Rana Muhammad Shamim, not only confirmed to Ansar Abbasi, journalist, the execution and signing of the above mentioned affidavit dated 10.11.2021 but intentionally chose not to desist him from publishing the same despite your claim in Court that it was a private document.”

“Neither did you initiate any proceedings against Mr. Ansar Abbasi or the notary public for breach of privacy, and counsel client privilege, which conduct shows your intent to publicly ridicule and bring into hatred the Court and the judge of the Court besides undermining and obstruct the course of justice and to prejudice fair trail,” the chief justice said.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah contempt case Rana Shamim

Comments

