Steps reviewed ahead of snowfall in Murree

LAHORE: Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal visited different areas of Murree on last night before the snowfall and reviewed the arrangements including removing snow from roads and maintaining traffic flow. He also inspected the control room set up for monitoring and issued necessary instructions to the authorities.

The Chief Secretary appreciated the arrangements made by the administration, police and security agencies and said that all preparations for relief activities during the snowfall were complete and the control room was fully operational.

The Chief Secretary said that the cooperation of the intending visitors is of key importance, adding that the people must follow SOPs and refrain from travelling to Murree when traffic police advise them not to do so. The Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi and officers concerned were also present on the occasion.

