Pakistan

Speakers underscore need for carrying out research on social, industrial challenges

Recorder Report 23 Jan, 2022

LAHORE: Academic research should focus more on social and industrial issues. All the countries whose research, academia and science are linked to industry, developed rapidly.

These views were expressed by the Vice Chancellors, businessmen, participants in the “University-Industry Linkages Round Table” Session held at the Lahore Chamber.

President of the LCCI Mian Nauman Kabir delivered the welcome address while Lahore Chamber Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan, former President Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman, Executive Director of Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr Shaista Sohail, Member HEC Dr Akram Sheikh was on Zoom, Vice Chancellor University of Engineering and Technology Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar, Vice Chancellor, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Dr Naseem Ahmed, Vice Chancellor University of Education Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, Vice Chancellor Lahore Garrison University, General Shehzad Sikandar, Vice Chancellor Qarshi University, Abdul Rashid Lone, Director ORICk FCC University Dr Kausar A Malik, Convenor of the Lahore Chamber’s Standing Committee on Industry Academia Linkage Dr Shahid Raza, participants from different sectors, members of Executive Committee of Lahore Chamber also addressed on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the President of the Lahore Chamber Mian Nauman Kabir said that the objective of organizing this round-table is to align Higher Education Commission with the future needs of industry. We believe that strong industry academia linkage is the most important tool to tackle the key economic challenges of Pakistan. We have seen that the countries with effective industry academia linkage have higher productivity and competitive economies.

He said that we still need to fully realize the fruits of developing such linkages. A number of countries are working on formalizing diverse approaches to connect the university-industry links with overall national policy framework in order to set up a conducive environment for research and innovation. We just need to emulate their footsteps.

Mian Nauman Kabir said that the Industry-academia linkage is imperative for the innovation and growth of the country. It can save expensive foreign exchange by substituting imports and reducing the import bill. It promises greater employment opportunities for the youth as well, he said, adding that the universities should also function as an entrepreneurial hub to engage directly in economic development through enterprise spin-off. LCCI realizes its role as a catalyst to facilitate industry and academia to interact for the promotion of businesses well supported with applied research work.

LCCI Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan said that the falling productivity and stagnant exports also call for establishing such linkages in an effective way. It is needless to mention that HEC has to play pivotal role in this connection in close liaison with leading chambers of commerce of the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

