ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.9%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.72%)
AVN 104.25 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.99%)
BOP 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
FNEL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.23%)
GGGL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
GGL 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.92%)
GTECH 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.16%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.51%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.45%)
PIBTL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
PRL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
TELE 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.65%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.69%)
TPLP 28.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.62%)
TREET 39.69 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.56%)
TRG 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.91%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
WAVES 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.38%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.74%)
YOUW 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.29%)
BR100 4,597 Increased By 11.2 (0.24%)
BR30 17,781 Increased By 212.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 45,018 Increased By 192.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 17,748 Increased By 81.8 (0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,077
1224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,360,019
6,54024hr
Sindh
520,415
Punjab
460,335
Balochistan
33,855
Islamabad
115,939
KPK
183,865
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Dethroned Osaka to tumble below 80th after early Melbourne exit

AFP 22 Jan, 2022

MELBOURNE: Former world number one Naomi Osaka is set to plummet below 80th in the rankings after her Australian Open title defence met a shuddering halt in only the third round.

The four-time Grand Slam champion from Japan is currently ranked 14th -- already low by her standards -- but is set to fall after her early demise in Melbourne.

Osaka squandered two match points on Friday as 60th-ranked American Amanda Anisimova stunned her 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (10/5) to set up a showdown with top seed and home hope Ashleigh Barty in the last 16.

The 24-year-old Osaka said that she was "not quite worried" about her tumble down the rankings -- the last time she was below 80 was in August 2016.

"I think that it will go up to where it needs to go up to if I keep playing like this throughout the year," said Osaka, who was happy with her performance despite losing.

"I'm just going to keep my head down and keep working hard. I think I'll get to where I need to get to."

It compounds a difficult six months for Osaka.

She beat American Jennifer Brady in last year's Melbourne Park final but then withdrew from the French Open -- having said she would not do press conferences to protect her mental health -- and did not play at Wimbledon.

Sabalenka overcomes serving issues to see off Vondrousova

She made a tearful early exit at the US Open in September and took an indefinite break from tennis, saying she had struggled with depression.

Osaka returned to action in Australia at the start of this year with a new outlook, saying she was determined to have more fun on court in 2022.

She denied lack of playing time had contributed to her loss to Anisimova, but revealed her coach Wim Fissette thought otherwise.

"Wim said it probably did because I didn't play a person that served and returned really well (until facing Anisimova).

"So he said if I played people that returned as well as she did before maybe I would have been more prepared, but those are the choices that I made."

Osaka was non-committal about what the new few months will hold.

"Honestly, I'm not so sure right now, I'm kind of just settling in what just happened," she said.

"But I guess I'll just think about it a lot and try to understand my body more because I feel when I suddenly play a lot of matches I kind of get a little niggle (injury) here and there, which I'd love to prevent.

"I'm not sure if it's something I have to do more during practice and training or if I just have to play more matches."

Australian Open Grand Slam champion WTA Naomi Osaka

Comments

1000 characters

Dethroned Osaka to tumble below 80th after early Melbourne exit

Govt insists but opposition rejects growth estimate

Covid-19 affected income of 80pc of households: ADB

$11.6m compensation for Dasu project victims approved: ECC allows export of 14 items to Afghanistan against PKR

Jul-Nov LSMI moderates to 3.26pc

Security beefed up in Islamabad after Lahore blast

Saudi-led coalition denies targeting detention centre in Yemen's Saada

Housing finance: SBP ups banks’ mandatory target

CPPA-G seeks Rs3.12 raise in Discos’ tariffs for Dec 2021

Justice Ayesha becomes first woman SC judge

21 judges contract Covid-19

Read more stories