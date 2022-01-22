ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
Power supply remains stable: KE

Press Release 22 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: As the gushing winds started blowing in the port city from Friday morning, K-Electric ensured that the power supply to the city remains stable.

However, areas with high incidence of theft and kunda usage were pre-emptively shut down temporarily in the interest of safety of the residents and the power supply was swiftly restored after receiving clearance from the ground teams of KE. During the on-going spell of heavy winds, the maximum number of feeders that switched off for safety reasons was around 150 out of KE’s network of more than 1900 feeders that supply electricity to the entire city and its surrounding areas.

K-Electric’s Director Communications Imran Rana commented, “Our systems remained predominantly intact as strong gusts of wind, blowing at the speed of 36-45 km/h, battered Karachi. Our teams ensured that the city is provided with safe and reliable power supply. In areas where theft and kundas are prevalent, a limited number of feeders were temporarily shut down out of caution owing to safety hazards in these areas. However, they were soon restored after receiving clearance from the on-ground teams.”

Extra recovery in Nov FCA: KE asked to return consumers Re0.67 per unit

Heavy winds also caused a streetlight pole to collapse to the ground in Korangi resulting in injury of a passerby. KE spokesperson expressed his sorrow over the incident and clarified that streetlight poles are not owned, installed, operated, or maintained by K-Electric.

There was an electrocution case also reported inside home in Mansehra colony, Landhi area of Karachi. Initial findings suggested that the unfortunate incident occurred while using the water motor inside the premises.

