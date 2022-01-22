Deadline extended

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the date of payment and filing of sales tax and federal excise return for the tax period of December 2021. The FBR has issued instructions to the field formations, here on Friday.

According to the FBR’s instructions, in exercise of the powers conferred under section 74 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 and section 43 of the Federal Excise Act, 2005, the board has extended the date of payment and filing of sales tax and federal excise return for the tax period of December 2021 as per following schedule: The date of payment of sales tax and the FED for all the taxpayers, is hereby further extended up to January 25, 2022.

PRA extends tax payment deadline to 24th

The date of submission of sales tax and federal excise return for all the taxpayers is hereby further extended up to January 28, 2022, the FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022