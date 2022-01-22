ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
Detection of Covid-19 cases: Action taken against a dozen educational institutes in Islamabad

Abdul Rasheed Azad 22 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration has closed a dozen educational institutes following detection of Covid-19 cases as the federal capital has reported the highest number of coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours.

According to the District Health Officer (DHO), Islamabad, Dr Zaeem Zia, the federal capital in the past 24 hours tested 1,359 people positive for Covid-19 by carrying out 7,187 tests, reflecting a positivity ratio of 19 percent.

The District Health Authority recommended the sealing of the following educational institutes owing to the detection of coronavirus cases: (i) Islamabad Model School for Boys (VI-X) G-8/4, (ii) Islamabad Model School for Girls I-10/4, (iii) Islamabad Model College for Boys H-9, (iv) Islamabad Model College for Boys I-8/3, (v) Islamabad Model College for Girls, Lohi Bher, (vi) Islamabad Model College for Girls Tarlai, (vii) Islamabad Model School for Girls Alipur Frash, (viii) Islamabad Model College for Boys F-8/4, (ix) Islamabad Model College for Girls Korang Town, (x) Islamabad Model School for Girls (VI-X) I-10/4, (xi) Islamabad Model School for Boys F-11/1, and (xii) OPF Girls College F8/2.

In the last 24 hours, the virus did not claim any life from the ICT, though 969 patients from the federal capital have already died of the illness.

Confirmation of 1,359 new cases from the ICT took the tally to 115,047.

COVID19 Islamabad Capital Territory COVID cases Dr Zaeem Zia

