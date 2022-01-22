Murree incident: Hamza demands govt constitute commission

LAHORE: Leader of the opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz on Friday demanded that government should constitute a parliamentary commission on the Murree incident to determine the lapses.

While expressing his views in Punjab Assembly on the Murree incident and urea shortage Hamza said that PML-N will not remain silent until the culprits of the Murree incident will be punished.

The session started 1 hour 33 minutes late under the chair of Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi. He also said that there should be no politics on the Murree incident.

Hamza said that government had not use the machinery bought during the government of PML-N. He questioned where was the helicopter of Prime Minister Imran Khan at the time of the incident.

Hamza predicted that he is seeing a wheat crisis in the coming days because there is a severe fertilizer crisis in the country. He also said that black marketing of fertilizer was at its peak. He also questioned that if according to Imran Khan production was doubled then why farmers were not getting fertilizer.

While responding to the speech of the opposition leader, Law Minister Punjab Raja Basharat said that the opposition was doing politics on the Murree tragedy. He questioned why Hamza Shehbaz uttered a single word on the Model Town incident in which innocent people lost their lives. He also disclosed that the government had arrested two suspects of the Anarkali incident. He also said that the Murree incident was happened due to severe weather conditions. He also disclosed that police had also arrested two shooters involved in the attack on PML-N MPA Bilal Yasin. The federal government had issued a red notice to bring back the prime suspect who was absconder.