Beaconhouse hosts 3rd LAPC in Karachi

KARACHI: Beaconhouse held its third Learner Agency Paradigm (LAP) Conference on its Defence Campus in Karachi’s South region. This LAP Conference 2022 was attended by Beaconhouse School System’s (BSS) learners, teachers and employees and is the third installment from its series of conferences that were introduced early last year.

The LAP Conference 2022 was held to cultivate learner agency – a concept gaining momentum in educational institutions as a way of fostering learners’ abilities to navigate their way through life in a positive manner, creating a significant impact on their circumstances. A total of 165 project submissions were received nationwide out of which 10 learner projects were showcased in the Karachi conference. The projects focused on various initiatives undertaken by students to become active contributors to their surroundings.

“Learner Agency has fast become a significant feature of the education being taught at Beaconhouse campuses nationwide,” said Kasim Kasuri, Beaconhouse’s Chief Executive Officer. The idea empowers kids to have a voice and take purpose-driven initiatives. As an instructor, I am delighted to see kids taking ownership through these LAP conferences.”

Among the 10 projects, the ‘Taleem Sub Ka Bunyadi Haq’ initiative was undertaken by BSS students in Quetta to raise awareness and support teaching programmes for girls in Balochistan in order to tackle low literacy rates for women.

