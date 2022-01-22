ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.9%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.72%)
AVN 104.25 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.99%)
BOP 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
FNEL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.23%)
GGGL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
GGL 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.92%)
GTECH 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.16%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.51%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.45%)
PIBTL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
PRL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
TELE 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.65%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.69%)
TPLP 28.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.62%)
TREET 39.69 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.56%)
TRG 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.91%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
WAVES 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.38%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.74%)
YOUW 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.29%)
BR100 4,597 Increased By 11.2 (0.24%)
BR30 17,781 Increased By 212.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 45,018 Increased By 192.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 17,748 Increased By 81.8 (0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,077
1224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,360,019
6,54024hr
Sindh
520,415
Punjab
460,335
Balochistan
33,855
Islamabad
115,939
KPK
183,865
Beaconhouse hosts 3rd LAPC in Karachi

Recorder Report 22 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: Beaconhouse held its third Learner Agency Paradigm (LAP) Conference on its Defence Campus in Karachi’s South region. This LAP Conference 2022 was attended by Beaconhouse School System’s (BSS) learners, teachers and employees and is the third installment from its series of conferences that were introduced early last year.

The LAP Conference 2022 was held to cultivate learner agency – a concept gaining momentum in educational institutions as a way of fostering learners’ abilities to navigate their way through life in a positive manner, creating a significant impact on their circumstances. A total of 165 project submissions were received nationwide out of which 10 learner projects were showcased in the Karachi conference. The projects focused on various initiatives undertaken by students to become active contributors to their surroundings.

“Learner Agency has fast become a significant feature of the education being taught at Beaconhouse campuses nationwide,” said Kasim Kasuri, Beaconhouse’s Chief Executive Officer. The idea empowers kids to have a voice and take purpose-driven initiatives. As an instructor, I am delighted to see kids taking ownership through these LAP conferences.”

Among the 10 projects, the ‘Taleem Sub Ka Bunyadi Haq’ initiative was undertaken by BSS students in Quetta to raise awareness and support teaching programmes for girls in Balochistan in order to tackle low literacy rates for women.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

