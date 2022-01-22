ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
Homage paid to fire-fighters of KMC

Recorder Report 22 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi and Sindh governments Spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that the fire brigade department Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has an important role to deal with the fire incidents in the metropolis, vowing to resolve the problems of the fire brigade, and use all available resources to upgrade it.

“Firefighting is a service to the people as it saves lives and property.

They perform duties to save someone’s life and property. They should be given the highest honors.

The Administrator said this while addressing a function held at Frere Hall to pay homage to the firefighters of KMC. “I saw firefighters working in the fire at the Cooperative Market Saddar and Korangi who risked their lives to save the lives and property of the people. I will ask Sindh government and federal government to give awards to firefighters at national level,” he added.

He said that KMC is performing public service even in difficult circumstances. “Such programs should be held every month to pay tribute to the officers and employees of different departments for their excellent performance. They should also be given performance bonuses to for their hard work and a spirit of service to the people.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said: “the city has given us a lot and we will continue to play our role for its development and improvement.” He said that the services of officers and employees of other departments of KMC including Fire Brigade will also be appreciated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

