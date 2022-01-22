ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.9%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.72%)
AVN 104.25 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.99%)
BOP 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
FNEL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.23%)
GGGL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
GGL 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.92%)
GTECH 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.16%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.51%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.45%)
PIBTL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
PRL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
TELE 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.65%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.69%)
TPLP 28.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.62%)
TREET 39.69 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.56%)
TRG 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.91%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
WAVES 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.38%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.74%)
YOUW 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.29%)
BR100 4,597 Increased By 11.2 (0.24%)
BR30 17,781 Increased By 212.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 45,018 Increased By 192.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 17,748 Increased By 81.8 (0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,077
1224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,360,019
6,54024hr
Sindh
520,415
Punjab
460,335
Balochistan
33,855
Islamabad
115,939
KPK
183,865
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Netflix’s modest growth forecast casts pall over streaming

Dawn Chmielewski 22 Jan, 2022

Even as Netflix Inc executives sought to reassure investors in a Thursday video interview that its long-term prospects for streaming media remain bright, with its popular series “Bridgerton” returning for a second season and a science-fiction film starring Ryan Reynolds coming soon, shares slipped.

By the end of the 45-minute earnings interview, Netflix stock was down more than 20%, casting a pall over the entertainment industry. Wall Street analysts and the company’s own executives struggled to explain why the world’s dominant streaming service forecast modest growth for the first three months of 2022, when many had anticipated a return to predictable, pre-pandemic quarterly gains.

“It’s tough to say exactly why our acquisition hasn’t kind of recovered to pre-Covid levels,” said Netflix CFO Spencer Neumann. “It’s probably a bit of just overall Covid overhang that’s still happening after two years of a global pandemic that we’re still unfortunately not fully out of, some macroeconomic strain in some parts of the world, like Latin America, in particular.”

Stocks of tech and media companies that have invested heavily on streaming, including the Walt Disney Co, ViacomCBS and Roku, all dropped in after-hours trading.

Netflix projected gains of 2.5 million subscribers in the January through March quarter, roughly two-thirds of the 4 million customers added in the same period a year earlier. Wall Street analysts pointed to heightened competition and a slower-than-anticipated return to normalcy after the distortions of the pandemic as possible factors.

Pivotal Research Group analyst Jeff Wlodarczak said Netflix and other services that added subscribers during the pandemic lockdown in early 2020 - including Disney+ and Peloton - are struggling to regain equilibrium after outsized gains.

“Streaming is not over, it is the future,” Wlodarczak wrote. “And today, streaming still has a relatively small percentage of global television viewership.”

Others saw Netflix’s muted first-quarter forecast as a sign of intensifying competition - though co-CEO Ted Sarandos told investors: “We didn’t see a hit to our engagement. We didn’t see a hit to retention - all of those things that would classically lead you to looking at competition.”

Rival services, such as Disney’s Disney+, WarnerMedia’s HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video, are spending billions on content to attract subscribers.

“The reality is that the streaming market has become saturated,” wrote Mike Proulx, vice president of research for Forrester. “This translates to more choice for consumers, who are growing concerned with the aggregate costs of their streaming subscriptions.”

Though 90 percent of Netflix’s growth is expected to come from outside its home market, analysts are closely tracking how Netflix’s latest price increase, which boosted the cost of a monthly subscription to $15, will affect subscriptions in the United States and Canada.

“Whether Netflix can retain subscribers at historical rates now that their most popular tier costs the same as HBO Max after their most recent price increase will be important to gauge,” wrote Joe McCormack, Analyst at Third Bridge, “As we head into a 2022 year that many seem to believe will come with streaming video subscriber saturation overall.”

Netflix co-Founder Reed Hastings told investors there’s ample room for growth, as streaming gradually replaces traditional television over the next decade or two.

“For now, we’re just like staying calm,” he said.—Reuters

COVID Netflix Inc Netflix’s modest growth forecast streaming Netflix CFO Spencer Neumann Netflix stocks

Dawn Chmielewski

Comments

Comments are closed.

Netflix’s modest growth forecast casts pall over streaming

Covid-19 affected income of 80pc of households: ADB

$11.6m compensation for Dasu project victims approved: ECC allows export of 14 items to Afghanistan against PKR

Jul-Nov LSMI moderates to 3.26pc

21 judges contract Covid-19

Security beefed up in Islamabad after Lahore blast

Housing finance: SBP ups banks’ mandatory target

CPPA-G seeks Rs3.12 raise in Discos’ tariffs for Dec 2021

Five killed, several injured as Karachi battered by gusty winds

Justice Ayesha becomes first woman SC judge

Power supply remains stable: KE

Read more stories