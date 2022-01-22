ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.9%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.72%)
AVN 104.25 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.99%)
BOP 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
FNEL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.23%)
GGGL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
GGL 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.92%)
GTECH 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.16%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.51%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.45%)
PIBTL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
PRL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
TELE 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.65%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.69%)
TPLP 28.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.62%)
TREET 39.69 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.56%)
TRG 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.91%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
WAVES 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.38%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.74%)
YOUW 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.29%)
BR100 4,597 Increased By 11.2 (0.24%)
BR30 17,781 Increased By 212.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 45,018 Increased By 192.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 17,748 Increased By 81.8 (0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,077
1224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,360,019
6,54024hr
Sindh
520,415
Punjab
460,335
Balochistan
33,855
Islamabad
115,939
KPK
183,865
Mild cold waves likely across Sindh

Recorder Report 22 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: Mild cold waves are likely to blow across Sindh from Saturday through Jan 27 that may pull down night time temperature by 9 degrees Celsius, the Met Office said on Friday.

It said that the windy spell is also expected to gust across Karachi from Saturday through Jan 27 and can cause temperature drop between 8 degrees Celsius and 9 degrees Celsius during night time.

In other parts of Sindh, it said, night time temperature may reduce between 4 degrees Celsius and 6 degrees Celsius because of the waves to turn weather cooler over the period.

In the next 24 hours: Rain, snow, wind-thunderstorm with few heavy falls and hailstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, north Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Fog is likely to prevail over upper Sindh and few plain areas of Punjab.

In the last 24 hours: Minimum temperature was recorded in Leh -12 degrees Celsius, Kalam -8, Skardu -7, Astore, Bagrote and Parachinar -5 each, Hunza -4, Malam Jabba and Ziarat -3, each, Baramulla, Shupiyan and Pulwama -2, each, Dir, Kalat, Chitral and Drosh -1 each.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

