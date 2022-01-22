Mild cold waves likely across Sindh

KARACHI: Mild cold waves are likely to blow across Sindh from Saturday through Jan 27 that may pull down night time temperature by 9 degrees Celsius, the Met Office said on Friday.

It said that the windy spell is also expected to gust across Karachi from Saturday through Jan 27 and can cause temperature drop between 8 degrees Celsius and 9 degrees Celsius during night time.

In other parts of Sindh, it said, night time temperature may reduce between 4 degrees Celsius and 6 degrees Celsius because of the waves to turn weather cooler over the period.

In the next 24 hours: Rain, snow, wind-thunderstorm with few heavy falls and hailstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, north Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Fog is likely to prevail over upper Sindh and few plain areas of Punjab.

In the last 24 hours: Minimum temperature was recorded in Leh -12 degrees Celsius, Kalam -8, Skardu -7, Astore, Bagrote and Parachinar -5 each, Hunza -4, Malam Jabba and Ziarat -3, each, Baramulla, Shupiyan and Pulwama -2, each, Dir, Kalat, Chitral and Drosh -1 each.

