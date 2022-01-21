ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
Sports

Afghanistan beat Netherlands by 36 runs in first ODI

AFP Updated 21 Jan, 2022

DOHA: Rashid Khan claimed three wickets and effected a run-out as Afghanistan defeated the Netherlands by 36 runs in the first of a three-match one-day international series Friday in Doha.

Patient half-centuries from captain Hashmatullah Shahidi (73) and Rahmat Shah (70) allowed Afghanistan to make 222-8 after being put into bat.

Right-arm quick Brandon Glover took 3-43 and left-arm seamer Fred Klaassen returned tidy figures of 2-39 to limit Afghanistan to a modest total.

Wicketkeeper and opener Scott Edwards hit a composed 68 off 82 balls to give the Dutch a solid foundation as they made a solid start to their chase by reaching 121-3.

But the dismissal of Edwards, bowled by off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman in the 31st over, precipitated a collapse that saw the Netherlands slump to 186 all out.

Skipper Pieter Seelaar added 32 before he was bowled by Yamin Ahmadzai, leaving his side requiring 71 off the final 10 overs.

The Netherlands lost three of their final five wickets courtesy of run-outs, with Rashid removing Saqib Zulfiqar and Philippe Boissevain to add to his earlier dismissal of Bas de Leede.

The series is part of the World Cup Super League, which will determine the qualifiers for the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

The second match is scheduled for Sunday with the final ODI on January 25.

