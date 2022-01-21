ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
Jan 21, 2022
At least 2 killed as gusty winds hit Karachi

  • Strong winds up to 35 nautical miles grip the city
BR Web Desk 21 Jan, 2022

At least two people died, and a child suffered injuries in separate incidents in Karachi after strong winds up to 35 nautical miles blew in the city, Aaj News reported on Friday.

The wind started blowing in the port city from Friday morning, causing roofs and walls of structures in multiple areas to collapse. A 50-year-old man lost his life after a wall collapsed due to the gusty winds.

Meanwhile, a five-year-old child was also injured.

People have been advised to stay away from signboards, trees, and loose structures to prevent injuries.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said that due to a steep pressure gradient, strong winds from the west have started blowing with an average speed of 25-30kts and are likely to persist till Saturday.

More rains, snowfall likely: Met Office

Moreover, the PMD has predicted another cold wave in Karachi starting Saturday. It may continue through to the end of January during which night temperatures may fall between 8 to 10 degrees Celsius.

