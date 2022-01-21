ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.9%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.72%)
AVN 104.25 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.99%)
BOP 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
FNEL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.23%)
GGGL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
GGL 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.92%)
GTECH 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.16%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.51%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.45%)
PIBTL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
PRL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
TELE 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.65%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.69%)
TPLP 28.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.62%)
TREET 39.69 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.56%)
TRG 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.91%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
WAVES 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.38%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.74%)
YOUW 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.29%)
BR100 4,597 Increased By 11.2 (0.24%)
BR30 17,781 Increased By 212.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 45,017 Increased By 191.4 (0.43%)
KSE30 17,743 Increased By 77.7 (0.44%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,065
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,353,479
7,67824hr
Sindh
516,874
Punjab
458,879
Balochistan
33,812
Islamabad
115,047
KPK
183,403
Business Recorder
Defending champion Osaka knocked out of Australian Open

AFP 21 Jan, 2022

MELBOURNE: Defending champion Naomi Osaka was stunned Friday by unseeded Amanda Anisimova in the Australian Open, the American setting up a fourth-round clash with world number one Ashleigh Barty.

The Japanese four-time Grand Slam champion, seeded 13, won the first set on Margaret Court Arena but the nerveless Anisimova saved two match points in the third to pull off a huge 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (10/5) upset.

Her reward is a shot at a place in the quarter-finals against Barty, who crushed Italian 30th seed Camila Giorgi in straight sets.

"I'm speechless, I can't stop smiling," said the 20-year-old, who is undefeated this year after winning a lead-up tournament in Melbourne.

US Open champion Raducanu crashes out of Australian Open

"I knew I had to be playing sharp if I wanted to give myself a chance.

Naomi is always going to be playing well, she is an absolute champion.

"So I really had to step up my game and try to be aggressive. That's what I started doing in the second set and so grateful I was able to do this well today and get the win. It means a lot."

Osaka wasted little time getting on top of world number 60 Anisimova, breaking her immediately and then worked two break points on the American's second serve, but failed to convert.

But Anisimova's nerves settled and she began to find her range, threatening with some sizzling groundstrokes, only for Osaka's power and precision to come to the fore.

Despite only getting 59 percent of her first serves in, Osaka was on top and sealed the set with a half-volley.

She faced three break points in a crunch second game in set two, but kept her cool to repel them only to be broken in game four as her serve again let her down.

A pumped up Anisimova took the set, hitting twice as many winners as Osaka.

Both players had chances in a tense third set with neither giving an inch until Osaka worked two match points at 5-4.

But Anisimova saved them both then slammed an ace to level it up at 5-5 and it went to a tie-break where she held her nerve to snap a nine-match losing streak against top 20 players

Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka Margaret Court Arena

