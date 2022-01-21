ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.9%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.72%)
AVN 104.25 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.99%)
BOP 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
FNEL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.23%)
GGGL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
GGL 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.92%)
GTECH 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.16%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.51%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.45%)
PIBTL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
PRL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
TELE 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.65%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.69%)
TPLP 28.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.62%)
TREET 39.69 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.56%)
TRG 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.91%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
WAVES 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.38%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.74%)
YOUW 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.29%)
BR100 4,597 Increased By 11.2 (0.24%)
BR30 17,781 Increased By 212.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 45,017 Increased By 191.4 (0.43%)
KSE30 17,743 Increased By 77.7 (0.44%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,065
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,353,479
7,67824hr
Sindh
516,874
Punjab
458,879
Balochistan
33,812
Islamabad
115,047
KPK
183,403
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Miners drag FTSE 100 lower with BHP set to exit index

Reuters 21 Jan, 2022

London's FTSE 100 fell on Friday, pulled down by heavyweight mining stocks with BHP Group being among the top losers as it prepares to exit the index next week, while tepid retail sales and rate-hike expectations further dampened investor sentiment.

The blue-chip FTSE index dropped 0.9%, poised to end the week lower after delivering four consecutive weekly gains, with BHP Group, Rio Tinto, Anglo American and Glencore being the top drags in the index.

BHP Group dropped 3.1% after its investors in London and Sydney approved plans to scrap dual listings in favour of a main listing in Sydney, while Rio Tinto fell 2.6% after Serbia pulled the plug on its $2.4 billion lithium project over environmental concerns.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index lost 1.1%.

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Adding to concerns were expectations that The Bank of England will press ahead with its tightening cycle in February as red-hot inflation runs well ahead of target, a Reuters poll found.

Retail stocks fell 1.4% after UK retail sales slumped by 3.7% in December from a month ago, official data showed.

Wagamama owner Restaurant Group gained 2.8% after the company said it expects full-year profit at the top end of its forecast.

FTSE 100 BHP Group Anglo American Glencore

Comments

1000 characters

Miners drag FTSE 100 lower with BHP set to exit index

Investigation into Lahore bomb blast underway: Sheikh Rashid

Rupee breaks losing streak, gains against US dollar

Another encounter: Pakistan, India to clash at MCG in 2022 T20 World Cup on Oct 23

Pakistan's REER declines in December as trade competitiveness improves

China can achieve economic growth of around 5.5% in 2022

Pharmaceutical sector: FBR says ‘no’ to ST refund at purchase stage

Local supply of plants, machineries: Sales tax zero-rating withdrawn

Restaurants, bakeries, caterers: FBR to charge 17pc sales tax

BoI shocked at lack of investors’ interest in Gwadar

White elephant PSM: 6 parties submit SoQs

Read more stories